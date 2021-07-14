James Eduful is a division two club coach in Kosoa in the Central Region

He aspires to become Ghana's first physically challenged coach for the Black Stars

Eduful sat for an interview with SVTV Africa

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian football coach, James Eduful, aspires to be the first physically challenged coach for any of the national teams, who will bring home not just glory but also a trophy.

Eduful has overcome challenges and hopes to make history as the first person living with a disability to coach Ghana's Black Stars.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Eduful, affectionately called Coach Sympathy, recounted his success story and how he overcame the rounds of difficulties.

James Eduful: Meet the Ghanaian aspiring to be the 1st physically challenged coach for Black Stars Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

''I always wanted to play football, but I couldn’t. I started playing for a while with both hands but my family cautioned that I could lose my arms too if I got injured on the field. So, I became a coach instead,'' he said.

His quest to thrive in the field informed his decision to heed his brother's advice to coach a team.

''In 2017, I was invited to coach a division two club in Kosoa, so I had to come to Accra. Back then, the club was not doing well in the first round of matches. But I changed their formation, doubled their training. After the second round, I had won nine matches,'' he recalled.

According to coach Eduful, he's had several offers from other clubs owing to his success with the club in Kasoa, however, he was denied the opportunity to work with the teams.

''I was denied because I have only one certificate, which is a juvenile course. I want to study other coaching courses but there is no money. I wish to have a license one day,'' he explained.

Born with full range of physical abilities, he lost the capability to walk after he was involved in an accident.

''It was raining and my mom had to take us home because it was late; she carried me on her back but she slipped and fell. The next day, I couldn’t walk,'' he stated.

Coach Eduful recounts his story in the video below:

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a sixteen-year-old homeless mother, Abigail Nartey, abandoned by her father over her unruly behaviour, is appealing for help to cater for her newborn baby.

The teenager was rendered homeless and moved to Tema Community 22 in the Greater Accra Region after her birth father threw her out from the house.

According to Nartey, she met a young man, aged 18, who works as a minibus ''trotro'' conductor and got sexually involved with him, becoming pregnant as a result.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen