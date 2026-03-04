The Ghanaian government has clarified confusion surrounding the aptitude test result release date, addressing concerns among thousands of anxious applicants

Originally scheduled for March 4, the release of aptitude test results had many applicants eagerly anticipating updates, causing widespread online discussions

The C-SERP online portal has now explained the situation, providing a clear timeline for when the aptitude test results will be officially published

The Ministry of Interior, responsible for facilitating the recruitment exercise for Ghana’s four internal security services, has provided clarification on the release of aptitude test results after confusion arose online.

The announcement, posted on the Ministry’s official Facebook page on February 21, 2026, initially indicated that results for all categories would be published on March 4, 2026, raising anticipation among applicants nationwide.

However, when candidates accessed the Centralised Services E-Recruitment Portal (C-SERP) on the stated date, a notice appeared indicating that results would be released “after March 4, 2026”.

The portal explained that test submissions, proctoring analyses, and assessments are still in progress, emphasising that results would follow once these processes are completed.

The update has caused some confusion among applicants, many of whom expected the results to be available on the originally communicated date.

The government’s clarification stresses the importance of patience as authorities complete the necessary assessments to ensure accuracy and fairness in the recruitment process.

Applicants are advised to monitor the official portal closely for updates and to prepare for the next steps in the selection process once results are officially published.

Reactions pour in over aptitude test results

Concerned applicants have flooded the comment section, sharing their views on the aptitude test result release date and the ongoing saga.

Below are some of the most interesting comments.

Kwakye Mireku Samuel wrote:

"Dora Esinam. This AI proctoring system is dramatic, Papa. It's acting exactly like our girlfriends."

Danieline Sanzahson wrote:

"Dora Esinam, I think they said the publication is 4th right?"

Charles Ayikpa shared:

"They didn't say 4th. It's after 4th."

Boshyeba Isaac replied to Charles Isaac:

"Charles Ayikpa, they stated don't challenge, on their preface, it says publication of results will be on 4th March 2026. But now, when you track your application, it was "after 4th".

Jerome Humble Dorleku commented:

"Then I guess the sentence they put across there is saying. Results publication is 4th, shouldn't be like that, but well, 4th March ends at 11:59 pm."

Scofield Muzic added:

"Ministry of the Interior, Ghana, we are still waiting as you promised. You said publication of results will be on the 4th. Today is the 4th. Please don't change the narrative. After 4th can be 10 years, right? Please don't play with our minds. Let your words be solid."

Sa-ad Wunpini added:

"But they also wrote 4th March- results publications."

Justice Kwesi Quarshie wrote:

"They're giving us sleepless nights."

Konlan Patrick commented:

"Okay, have a great day and stay positive!"

WASSCE applicants voice frustration over aptitude test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some security service applicants have expressed frustration after sitting for the aptitude test, citing the difficulty of the questions.

The issue quickly caught attention online as candidates shared their experiences on social media platforms.

One applicant, @lawoe821, commenting on a TikTok post related to the test, shared her struggles.

