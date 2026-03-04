An NDC supporter, popularly known as Ex-Doe, took to social media to lament what he described as 'party neglect'

According to him, he sacrificed time, energy, and personal resources to ensure the party’s win in the 2024 elections

He alleged that despite his contributions, he was overlooked while others had received government appointments

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A staunch supporter of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has publicly expressed frustration over what he described as neglect and unfair treatment after the party’s victory in the 2024 General Elections.

The supporter, popularly known as Ex-Doe, took to TikTok to pour out his disappointment, claiming that despite his sacrifices and dedication to the party’s campaign efforts, he has been sidelined since the NDC took power.

NDC supporter Ex-Doe claims he has been overlooked for appointments despite his sacrifices for the party during the 2024 elections. Photo credit: Exdoe/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to him, he devoted significant time, energy, and personal resources toward campaign activities to ensure the NDC won the election.

He alleged that in the heat of the campaign, he sold two taxis, his primary source of livelihood, to raise funds to support party operations.

NDC supporter laments 'neglect' after 2024 election

Ex-Doe said he made those sacrifices out of loyalty and belief in the party's vision, expecting that his commitment would be recognised after the polling concluded.

However, months after the elections, he claimed he had received no acknowledgement or opportunities, while others were appointed to various government positions.

The ruling party supporter stated that watching individuals secure appointments while he remained overlooked has been deeply upsetting to him.

Ex-Doe suspected that his lack of a university degree could be a factor in his exclusion, something he described as unfair, arguing that his educational background was never a concern when he was contributing financially and actively campaigning for the party.

An NDC supporter claims his lack of a university degree contributed to his being left out of government appointments. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Using his TikTok platform as a direct appeal, Ex-Doe called on the leadership of the NDC to recognise his efforts and extend what he described as the necessary support or opportunity.

His video has since generated mixed reactions online, with some sympathising with his plight, and others arguing that political support does not automatically guarantee appointments after electoral victory.

Watch the interesting TikTok video here:

Reactions to NDC backer's call for help

Scores of netizens took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the concerns raised by the NDC party faithful. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Oboy Kofi Sixtus commented:

"In 2028, you will be employed as a professional billboard transporter."

Yajoloamos noted:

"You haven't seen anything yet. The worst is yet to come."

Nyansapor said:

"I was enjoying the story until he decided to cry."

A-plus welding commented:

"Who sent you, my brother."

Beyond the counter said:

"Oh my brother, the dollar is down, fuel prices are at a minimum,, inflation is at 3.8%, interest rate is down, and the 24-hour economy is on course, so what exactly do you need?"

Popular NDC communications officer dies

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a communications officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress in the Jaman South Municipality had been reported dead.

Nana Kwadwo Busia, known popularly as Akyiasi Busia, died at the age of 40 at his cashew farm, reportedly beginning that day with no visible signs of distress or sickness.

According to reports, a relative of the deceased, identified as Nana Kwame, told Rainbow Radio 89.5FM that Busia had even requested his favourite meal from his wife.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh