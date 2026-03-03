Popular Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa has opened up on the actions she took that eventually led to her securing her release from Nsawam Prison

The founder of Heaven Way Champions Ministry successfully appealed at the Amasaman High Court after an Accra Circuit Court jailed her for 15 years

Ghanaians on social media shared mixed reactions to Nana Agradaa's disclosure, with many continuing to express joy over her return to freedom

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Nana Agradaa has detailed the actions she took that secured her release from jail.

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champions Ministry, whose real name is Patricia Asiedua, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

She was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement in connection with a 2022 church service.

After the sentence, Nana Agradaa and her lawyers filed an appeal at the Amasaman High Court, seeking to overturn the Circuit Court decision.

Her legal team argued that the lower-court judge was biased and imposed a disproportionate sentence.

Justice Oppong-Twumasi ruled that the Circuit Court judge adjudicated the case based on Nana Agradaa’s personality and not the actual crimes she was alleged to have committed.

He accepted her appeal, reducing her sentence to one year, leading her lawyer to declare that she would be released on March 3, 2026.

As stated by her lawyer, the controversial televangelist secured her freedom on March 3, with a video showing her and her husband, Angel Asiamah, at their home.

Nana Agradaa describes how she secured release

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok channel Ghana Prisons TV, Nana Agradaa spoke about her prison experience and how her faith led to her release.

The preacher said that after finding out that she had been jailed for 15 years, she refused to believe that she would spend that long in prison.

She said she placed her hope in the Lord, who saved multiple people in the Bible from trials and tribulations, and placed herself in the same situation.

Nana Agradaa detailed how she called on the Lord to save her as he did for so many others in the Bible, and her unwavering faith led to her prayers coming true.

Reactions to Nana Agradaa speaking on release

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Nana Agradaa speaking about her release.

Girlseragh 💼 said:

"It will surprise you how God is coming to use her now. I feel it was God who made her go through this so he can prepare her for something greater."

Ghananikwesi 🇬🇭 wrote:

"The government has made a big mistake by reducing the sentence."

Nkawkaw Beauty Therapist commented:

"Mama has learnt the word ankasa💕💕."

Nana Agradaa makes public appearance after release

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa made her first public appearance after being released from prison.

In a video, she was seen at her home, dressed in all white as she spent some quiet time with her family.

