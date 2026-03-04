Actor Ghetts, popularly known for his role as Krazy in the Supacell series, has been sentenced to a 12-year jail term in the UK

The East London-based rapper was convicted over his role in the tragic death of a 20-year-old student in a hit-and-run incident

The news of Ghetts's 12-year prison sentence after his court trial has triggered mixed reactions from many fans on social media

Popular UK rapper and Supacell TV series actor Justin Clarke-Samuel, popularly known as Ghetts, has been jailed for 12 years over his involvement in a hit-and-run incident.

According to a BBC News report on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, Ghetts was sentenced to prison at the Old Bailey court after he previously admitted to causing the death of 20-year-old Nepalese university student Yubin Tamang by dangerous driving.

Why was actor and rapper Ghetts jailed?

According to court proceedings, Tamang passed away while receiving treatment at the medical facility two days after Ghetts struck him with his BMW M5 on Redbridge Lane East, Ilford, on the evening of October 18, 2025.

The victim reportedly sustained severe injuries following the hit-and-run incident before his death.

The popular actor, known for his role as Krazy in the Netflix-produced Supacell series, is said to have not stopped his vehicle at the scene after hitting the late university student as he was crossing the road late in the evening.

The court heard that Clarke-Samuel had been driving at more than 60mph in a 30mph zone when his BMW M5 hit Tamang.

Ghetts's blood alcohol level was said to be 1.5 times over the legal limit at the time of the tragic incident, and he had previously admitted to consuming three glasses of brandy during a meal at a restaurant.

In his court ruling, Judge Mark Lucraft KC also disqualified the East London-based rapper and actor from driving for 17 years.

Ghetts is said to have failed to stop at six red traffic lights as he drove at top speed toward his home in Woodford.

He is said to have repeatedly veered onto the wrong side of the road, mounted the kerb, and collided with a motorcyclist and a Mercedes, causing damage on the night of the incident.

A compilation of CCTV footage of Ghetts's erratic driving, including footage of the moment he hit Tamang with his luxury vehicle, was shown in the court during proceedings.

The defendant had initially claimed he had driven dangerously on the road because he feared someone had been following him. However, no evidence of a pursuit by another driver was seen in the CCTV footage.

The UK rapper was arrested after the police found a damaged wing mirror casing on the road and traced the serial number to his vehicle.

The officers later located the car near his home, with significant damage to the windscreen, bonnet, and front bumper.

In December 2025, Ghetts pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and to an additional charge of dangerous driving in court.

During his sentencing, his lawyer read an apology in court on his behalf expressing “extreme regret, shame, and remorse” over the tragic incident.

He said:

"This may be the only chance that I get to apologise. It was truly an unintentional act on my part, and I am so sincerely sorry for the suffering and emotional distress that I have caused."

Ghetts's 12-year jail term stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bsngln38133 commented:

"From beats to bars, now behind bars."

Coalcollector said:

"He ghetts what he deserves."

Prettyplaces__ wrote:

"Bro just ruined his own life just like that."

