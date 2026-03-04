Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam of Ghana, has extended condolences to the government and people of Iran

He condemned the US-Israeli aggression that led to Khamenei’s death and called for respect for national sovereignty and human dignity

The Chief Imam emphasised that interfaith harmony and a renewed world order based on 'right over might' are essential for lasting peace and global security

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam of Ghana, has extended condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This follows the reported assassination of the Asian country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the ongoing war in the Middle East sparked by the US and Israel.

Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, mourns Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran. Credit: UGC & Iranian Religious Leader Press Office/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

Khamenei, according to Iranian state media, died at age 86 on Sunday, March 1, 2026, as a result of the attack launched by Israel and the US.

The National Chief Imam, in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, described Ayatollah Khamenei as a devoted leader who combined commitment to his faith with public service.

He said he is saddened by the loss of lives in the evolving conflict.

He consequently called on all parties to respect national sovereignty, human dignity, as well as the sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan.

“The Supreme Leader was also a symbol of resistance and hope for the oppressed. His Eminence further extols the martyred leader of Iran. His Eminence calls for an end to all hostilities. Indeed, escalating rhetoric must give way to peace-building pragmatism,” he stated.

US-Israel attack Iran

It will be recalled that on Sunday, March 1, 2026, the BBC reported that joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader for nearly four decades.

This attack has plunged the country into uncertainty, sparking a conflict that could potentially involve much of the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump announced Khamenei’s death on Saturday, which was later confirmed by Iranian authorities.

However, Iran responded with an unprecedented wave of strikes across the Middle East, targeting several countries hosting US military bases, including Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Chief Imam condemns US-Israel attack on Iran

In a report sighted in Citinewsroom, the revered Islamic cleric condemned what he termed US-Israeli aggression, which led to the killing of the Iranian leader.

“His Eminence denounces the US-Israeli aggression that culminated in the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader in the Holy Month of Ramadan,” the statement said.

Although the conflict appears largely geopolitical, the Chief Imam further stated that interfaith harmony remains critical to achieving lasting solutions.

Sheikh Sharubutu emphasised the need for a renewed world order built on the principle of 'right over might.' This, he said, would help strengthen peace and security across the world.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirms the evacuation of Ghanaian diplomats in Iran amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Ghana evacuates Embassy staff from Iran

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana had evacuated its embassy staff from Iran amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirmed that all Ghanaian diplomats are safe and in high spirits.

He emphasised that the safety and welfare of Ghanaians worldwide remain the ministry’s top priority.

