The former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Technology (GCT), Dr Augustina Nana Oye Odame, has reportedly passed away.

She died on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the age of 37.

Dr Oye Odame's death was confirmed on LinkedIn by Kofi Owusu-Nhyira, who described himself as her childhood friend.

Aside from her role as CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Technology, Dr Oye Odame was also a board member of the National Communications Authority (NCA).

In the LinkedIn post, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kofi Owusu-Nhyira, who is the founder of Nsano, described his late friend as a deep thinker:

"What defined her was presence. Sharp-minded. Disarmingly funny. Completely herself in every room, whether among policymakers, founders, regulators, or friends. She moved easily across worlds without ever losing her centre," he wrote.

"I'm still trying to process the fact that she's gone. Rest well, Oye. You shaped more than you knew," he added.

A brief background on Dr Oye Odame

Dr Augustina Nana Oye Odame, an economist and fintech expert, was appointed CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Technology in 2021, a position she held until 2023.

In June 2021, she signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) to accelerate Ghana's digital transformation.

She led engagements with policymakers to create a more inclusive technology ecosystem and was a frequent speaker on topics such as cryptocurrency and fintech regulations.

Under her leadership, the Chamber became a vital voice for industry reforms, championing digital transformation and financial inclusion across Ghana.

Following the end of her tenure at the GCT in 2023, Dr Oye Odame continued to serve as a Policy Advisor to the Chamber, bridging the gap between private sector innovation and government regulation.

Dr Oye Odame was also among a small cohort of women leading technology policy institutions in West Africa.

Her work helped define Ghana’s national digital transformation agenda and built critical bridges between government and the private sector.

She is regarded by many of her colleagues and peers as a “woman who spent years at the intersection of policy, innovation, and economic development across Africa.”

