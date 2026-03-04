Many Ghanaian fans doubted Semenyo’s move to Manchester City, fearing a repeat of Wilfried Bony’s Etihad struggles

Former Ghana youth international Fuseni Adams admitted he had doubts about Semenyo’s transfer due to City’s fierce competition

Semenyo is now on the verge of bagging another amazing career first after surpassing his personal goal record this season

Semenyo has made an immediate mark at Etihad, registering six goals and three assists in 11 matches, a statement of his determination and talent

When it was announced that Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo had signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City on January 9 this year, many Ghanaian football fans must have been skeptical of the move, fearing that the Chelsea-born footballer was going to add to a long list of players who failed to break into the City first-team.

Some fans and pundits were quick to revisit Wilfried Bony's unfortunate Etihad episode. The Ivorian built a respectable profile at Swansea City between 2013 and 2015, scoring an impressive 34 goals in 70 matches in all competitions.

Notably, 25 of Bony's strikes came in 54 Premier League matches, making him one of the most trending players in the January 2015 transfer market.

Eventually, City signed the Ivorian on a four-and-a-half-year deal, according to the BBC. However, the African attacker returned to Swansea in August 2017 after failing to establish himself at Etihad, appearing in just 36 league matches and scoring six goals in two seasons.

It is against this backdrop that some Ghanaian fanatics and ex-footballers were initially doubtful of Antoine Semenyo's move to the Cityzens.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, former Ghanaian youth international Fuseni Adams confirmed his suspicion:

''To be honest with you, I thought it (Semeyo to Man City) was a bad move given the competition for regular football at Manchester City. We haven't forgotten the Wilfried Bony case, you know. But, obviously, one thing that has helped Semenyo at Bournemouth is less pressure and high demand from fans to perform week in, week out. So, his move to City raised doubts in my head,'' Fuseni admitted.

Semenyo chases 20-goal milestone

Despite all the unpleasant questions that surrounded his transfer to the Premier League giants, Antoine Semenyo has justified Guardiola's faith, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 11 matches across all competitions.

After surpassing his personal goal record this season, the 26-year-old is on the brink of achieving another significant milestone.

According to Transfermarkt, the Black Stars ace is just six goals away from reaching the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career.

As of March 4, 2026, he has registered 16 goals in 32 matches for both Bournemouth and Manchester City in the 2025/26 season.

This underscores Semenyo's determination and resilience to succeed at one of the biggest Premier League teams.

''For me, I always say that the first thing a footballer needs is the belief that he can do it. This was always my principle during my playing days, and I think that is what is helping Semenyo shine,'' Fuseni Adams added.

Meanwhile, the ex-Bristol City man would hope to continue his fine form when Manchester City take on Nottingham Forest in a Premier League home fixture on Wednesday.

Antoine Semenyo's 16 goals explained

Earlier, YEN.com.gh provided a complete breakdown of Antoine Semenyo's 16 goals scored in the current campaign, detailing all the opponents he has struck down.

Notable in the analysis is his strikes against Arsenal, brace against Fulham and Leeds United, as well as his goal against Liverpool.

