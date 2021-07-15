The pastor at the heart of the repentance saga surrounding Moesha has spoken

He made reference to the fact that he was a product of grace and thanked Jesus

Pastor Ibe has come under a number of attacks from a section of the public over the issue

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Pastor Gabriel Ibe, lead pastor of The Revelation Church which is at the heart of the Moesha Boduong repentance saga has broken his silence after a while.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the man of God, Pastor Gabriel Ibe shared a photo of himself looking away from the camera.

From all indications, he had just arrived in church and was about to walk into the rented hotel space where they hold their services.

Pastor Gabriel: Man of God at the center of Moesha's repentance saga breaks silence. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

Pastor Gabriel Ibe was seen dressed in a full piece suit and was holding what looked like his Bible as he got ready to share the word of God.

After posting the photo, the man of God captioned it: "My KING My LORD My SAVIOUR My ALL JESUS CHRIST!

I just want to thank you for who you are, what you do and how much of your love that flows through me.

Deeply grateful that you chose me as one of your dear son's, thank you Father for the DNA of your Spirit that is in me.

I stand as a brand plucked out of fire, the Lion of the tribe of Judah gave birth to me and GRACE made me before I was born. THANK YOU LORD JESUS!"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many of the church's congregants and ardent followers took to the comment section to react to the photo and accompanying caption.

Model vicamichaels took to the comment section and wrote: "He that dwells in the secret place of the most high shall abide under the shadow of the ALMIGHTY. You are covered PG"

ayeshaarabella commented: "Yes my King. The Lion of the tribe of Judah has you in his hand and will never let go."

ministerpope had this to say: "Yes oooo Pastor Gabriel Ibe. God bless you"

There were many comments from lovers of the pastor which showed that they were standing together with him in these hard times.

Pastor Gabriel Ibe's name popped up after it came to light that Moesha Boduong found repentance while allegedly attending his church.

The actress, after her public repentance, appeared to have taken a downward spiral and was alleged to have tried taking her own life.

Recent unconfirmed reports have it that Moesha is under the church's care and they are keeping an eye on her while praying for her.

Meanwhile, Prophet Kofi Oduro, Founder of Alabaster International Ministries, has waded into the trending issue about actress and model Moesha Babiinoti Boduong.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the outspoken man of God was seen preaching in his church.

He addressed Moesha's issue and said instead of Christians encouraging, praying for and welcoming Moesha, they were rather criticising her.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen