Elizabeth Okoro, the younger sister of the popularly known beautiful Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro, has established her own food brand called Mind Snacks.

Talking to JoyBusiness Van, Elizabeth Okoro disclosed she was home for a couple of months after quitting her job and this gave her the opportunity to reflect on what she wanted to do with her life.

This reflection, she stated, influenced the birthing of the idea to start a food brand.

How it actually started

Reflecting back, Elizabeth realised she has always been a food lover and enjoys trying new recipes.

She said in the past, a lot of her friends would ask her to prepare something for them and she regularly made them granola and that was how Mind Snacks emerged.

Granola is a meal that consists of oat, nuts, honey, and other additives that are usually served as breakfast or snacks.

Elizabeth added she started marketing her product by approaching a few local stores and gyms with samples, and eventually, the business took off.

The distribution of her products was solely her responsibility and she used her own car at the early stages.

Breaking through

She said the demand gradually increased and became so high that she had to bring people on board.

Elizabeth also stated that: "When I had supermarkets actually calling me to bring my products to them rather than me chasing necessarily after them as I used to at the beginning, then I knew that okay my product is having more of an impact and people are becoming more aware of it."

She confessed to the fact that it has been challenging, but that notwithstanding, she is not one to take "no" for an answer.

Academic and career background

Delving more into her background, she mentioned she has a bachelor's degree in biomedical science from Kings College London.

Her initial intention was to read Medicine at the university just for the fact that she was good at science and felt that was an ideal career path for her.

However, she soon realised she was ready to be done with school after her bachelor's degree as she didn't see herself schooling for another six to seven years.

After working as an investment banker in London after school for a couple of years, this vibrant entrepreneur decided to return to Ghana.

She continued in the banking field on her return home but changed careers again, this time, to the construction sector as a project manager.

According to her, she felt she had reached her limit after working in the construction field for four years and ended up resigning from her role.

She said: "I quit without a plan. I had just had enough. It didn't feed my passion."

Elizabeth believes that if you decide to put your name to something, you need to do it well and with excellence.

