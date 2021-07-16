Kennedy Agyapong has attacked colleague MP Alhassan Suhuyini for referring him to the privileges committee of Parliament

Suhuyini made the appeal to the Speaker of Parliament after Agyapong verbally abused Luv FM journalist, Erastus Donkor

Agyapong defended himself during an interview on Oman FM, saying he will not be silenced

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, has stated that Alhassan Suhuyini, the MP for Tamale North, is hell-bent on ensuring that Ghana burns to the ground.

His comments follow Suhuyini's decision to appeal to the Speaker of Parliament to invite Agyapong before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for comments he made about Luv FM's Erastus Donkor.

However, speaking on Oman FM, Agyapong called Suyuhini names, adding that he was disappointed in him (Suhuyini) for politicizing every issue.

Kennedy Agyapong added that he will not be cowed into silence and will continue to speak his mind as he deems fit.

"You made a statement that I have to be dragged before the privileges committee. Now I even insulted him more that he is a foolish MP. Suhuyini, so stupid. Left to him alone, Ghana will burn. That is Suhuyini for you. Suhuyini. I am so disappointed in him. He likes to politicize everything."

He also attacked members of the New Patriotic Party in Parliament for their actions and inactions.

"I am also disappointed in the NPP members because when Muntaka said judges had collected bribes, which NPP member asked that he should be brought before the privileges committee. What are they going to do? Take me out as a Parliamentarian for speaking the truth? Just do it then. No one can stop me from speaking the truth. We are not speaking the truth in Ghana. Speaking the truth is over in Ghana."

Skip to 2 minutes 29 seconds to hear what Mr. Agyapong said about Alhassan Suhuyini

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has expressed its concern following the attack on journalist Erastus Asare Donkor of Luv FM by Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

In a press statement dated Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the organisation stated that the statement made by the MP amounts to an attack on press freedom.

