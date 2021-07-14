Bissiw indicated that the First Lady should have returned all donations made to her foundation by Nam 1

Nana Appiah Mensah has been charged by an Accra High Court for defrauding Ghanaians

Mrs Akufo-Addo recently refunded allowances of GHC899,097.84 paid to her from January 2017 to date

The National Women's Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hanna Bissiw has said the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo should have refunded donations allegedly made to her foundation by Nana Appiah Mensah.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, she suggested that the decision by Rebecca Akufo-Addo to refund all allowances of GHC899,097.84 paid to her as First from January 2017 to date is in the right direction.

She further indicated that the First Lady should have done the same with Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah and refunded all donations he made to her Foundation when it became public that he was operating without a license.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo should have refunded money from Nana Appiah Mensah - NDC's Hanna Bissiw. Photo source: Rebecca Akuf0-Addo, Hanna Bissiw, Nana Appiah Mensah

Source: Facebook

Bissiw also questioned why the First Lady did not make any statement about reports that Mensah, popularly known as Nam 1, had allegedly defrauded Ghanaians of their money.

"Once upon a time, this fraudster called Nam 1 sponsored or contributed to the foundation and it was carried in the media and all that. When it came out that he is a fraudster and defrauded Ghanaians, we never heard from our Mama; she should have come out to condemn him," said Bissiw.

"She should have also now refunded every bit of support that she received from that fraudster called Nam 1 because that guy, what he did to us as a people was highly criminal but today he is a free man. And so why will we go to work again and pay her salaries or allowance or whatever they call it."

Skip to 1 minute 52 seconds to watch Hanna Bissiw's say why Rebecca Akufo-Addo should have refunded donations from Nana Appiah Mensah

Background

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles monthly.

There have been various reactions, with many pushing against the idea.

The likes of former President John Dramani Mahama, and Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have labelled the idea unconstitutional.

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has since refunded the allowances whilst Samira Bawumia has made a promise to refund hers.

Meanwhile, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament of South Dayi, says the case brought against the government about salaries for presidential spouses isn't over.

He is challenging the idea at the Supreme court, arguing that it is unconstitutional.

The South Dayi MP says the suit filed at the court to stop the payment of salaries and allowances to First and Second Ladies will not be affected by this decision of the presidential spouses to return the funds.

Source: Yen Ghana