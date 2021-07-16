The young man reportedly fell off from the third floor of Jean Nelson Hall of the University of Ghana

According to myjoyonline.com, the incident occurred on Thursday, July 15

The unidentified man has been rushed to a hospital for treatment

A young man has been rushed to a hospital after falling off from the third floor of Jean Nelson Hall of the University of Ghana on Thursday, July 15, reports myjoyonline.com.

Although the cause of the incident is yet to be established, the unidentified man is said to have been bleeding from the head before he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Speaking to the incident, an eyewitness in an interview disclosed to campus-based Radio Univers that she saw the young man jump from the balcony after what may have been an argument with his colleagues.

''I saw him coming down from his balcony as he jumped. By the time I realised, he was on the floor. I don’t know what happened in his room that caused him to jump to the floor. We all heard the noise, but we can’t tell what happened,'' she said.

Another eyewitness said:

''It was something like they were fighting and girls were also shouting so we don’t know whether the girl was shouting because of the fight. We don’t know what happened, but we saw him coming down.''

Meanwhile, a similar incident occurred on the campus of the University of Ghana in April this year after a former student also fell similarly at the Mensah Sarbah Hall, YEN.com.gh reported.

The student, identified as Wahab Abdulai, is said to be a former resident of the hall but was currently an illegal resident, popularly known as a percher because he was not registered as a resident of the hall.

The incident is said to have taken place at about 1:45 am on Friday, April 23, 2021.

