There was drama on Accra-based Hot FM on Friday, July 16, 2021, as Shatta Wale's mother, Elsie Evelyn Avemagah, 'clashed' with the musician's lover, Magdalene Love Nunoo.

Mama Shatta, as the musician's mother is popularly known, stormed the studio during a live interview with Magdalene Love on their Ay3 Hu programme.

Magdalene, known on social media as Magluv, was in the studio to react to allegations that had been levelled against her by Shatta Wale's mother.

Photot source: @magluv29, @hot939fm

Source: Instagram

Mama Shatta, on Thursday, July 15, 2021, claimed that the Dancehall music star does not want to have anything to do with her.

While speaking on the same show, she stated that her son was behaving so because Magluv, had told him that she (Mama Shatta) was a witch.

The musician's mother alleged that Magluv told the Ayoo hitmaker that the oil she (Elsie) was bringing to the musician's home had a spell in them to bewitch him.

With these allegations against her, Magluv thought it necessary to come on the programme to share her side of the story.

Speaking on the show, Magluv denied ever referring to Shatta Wale's mother as a witch. She also pointed out that Shatta Wale pays the rent for her mother's three-bedroom apartment.

Midway through her submission, Shatta Wale's mother barged into the studio unannounced.

In a video that has been sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician's mother stood for a while before being given a chair to sit on.

When asked to speak, Mama Shatta told Magluv to stay away from her family because she does not know her and does want her around the son.

After some back and forth on air, Magluv sent a message to Shatta Wale that he should try to make up with his mother in order for her (Magluv) not to be blamed.

Watch the video on YouTube:

Source: Yen.com.gh