Stonebwoy has released an update about this year's Bhim Festival after months of teasing his fans

The Ghanaian musician confirmed that the concert won't come off at the 40k capacity Accra Sports Stadium

He shared his new plans with fans as he launched ticket sales for the concert scheduled for December 22

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has now confirmed that this year's Bhim Festival will not take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Last year, about 40k people thronged the stadium to witness Stonebwoy and his billed acts in full glory.

Stonebwoy is ready to mount the stage of the Bhim Festival at its new venue. Source: Stonebwoy

The concert became a crucial point for Bhim Nation loyalists as they debated about his fortunes at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, where he was crowned Artiste of the Year.

This year, Stonebwoy's Bhim Festival, a combination of two music experiences—Bhim concert and Ashaiman to the World—will move to a new, albeit smaller, venue.

In a recent update, Stonebwoy announced the iconic La Palm Royal Beach Hotel as his new pick for this year's Bhim Festival scheduled for December 21.

The venue has previously hosted several shows, including Tidal Rave Festival and Black Sherif's Zaama Disco.

Tickets for Stonebwoy's upcoming show starting at GH₵200 went on sale after his recent update.

It's unclear if the Jejereje hitmaker would recruit international guests for the showdown in December. Last year, Jahmiel, 10Tik, were billed to unpack the feel of his 5th Dimension album, released shortly before the concert.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's update

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their anticipation for the concert.

@browzaGH said:

"Sure thing it’s Bhim to Bhim. We preach peace"

@Babs1Gad wrote:

"Beach???? Stonebwoy carry matter come."

@kAs_Worldwide noted:

"I'm gonna do this before I move to the country side."

@whyte_freak added:

"22nd be Sunday 😭. How many go go work on Monday."

