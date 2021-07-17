Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, has got fans worried with a video of her looking so depressed

This comes at a time her friend, Moesha Boduong, is battling her life after something strange reportedly happened to her

Boakye has earlier wished Moesha well and promised to love her

She appears to be very disturbed about the new twist of Moesha's condition

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, has stirred emotions with a new video looking so sad and gloomy.

She sat in one of her cars with her hair covered while she shielded her teary eyes from fans with her dark shades.

Tracey played Akwaboahs’ song in the background but would not sing either.

A collage of Moesha and Tracey Boakye. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye @moeshaboduong/Instagram

Source: Original

The video comes at a time Tracey’s good friend, Moesha Boduong, is battling for her life.

She earlier wished Moesha well and prayed that they serve a living God and so she will be fine.

Many people have noticed her depressed mood of the actress and believe that it has something to do with the condition of Moesha.

Reaction

Tracey Boakye’s sad video has triggered reactions from fans.

Bee, for instance, assured her that Moesha will be fine and that all she needs is prayers:

mizx_bee: “My queen moesha will be fine ok let's hope and pray.”

Singer Ohemaa Mercy wanted to know why Boakye was sad:

ohemaamercyofficial: “Why?”

Others consoled Tracey Boakye:

lydiaowusu9213: “Whatever it is, may God strengthen u.”

ali_daterush: “It is well.”

yesghanaonline: “It is well.”

jacobelikplim: “What wrong here miss?.”

Moesha's condition

Moesha Boduong is not as she used to be formerly. The actress first claimed that she has turned a new leaf and dedicated herself to the church.

The days that follow have got Ghanaians worried about her with her social media activities.

Moesha was seen looking all dirty while preaching to a group of young people. Some have concluded that she might not be in the right frame of mind.

Her friend, Vica Michaels, who took her to the church where she made the confession said Moesha's condition is beyond the physical.

Another friend, Diamond Appiah, also made a similar statement concerning Moesha's condition.

Allegedly sleeping with devilish business tycoon

Meanwhile, Moesha is alleged to have slept with a business tycoon, who is not human.

According to Adu Safowaah, Moesha did not know the background of this man, and it was after they slept together that her life took a worse turn.

YEN.com.gh has published a detailed report of Safowaah's claims about Moesha and the devilish man.

No sex again till marriage

The actress has also declared that she will never sleep with any man till the day she marries.

Moesha says she is believing God to bring her husband to her at the right time and that is when she will resume sexual activities with a man.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen