Angel Asiamah Distraught As Agradaa Is Refused Bail, Video of Him Leaving Court Evokes Sorrow
- Angel Asiamah is trending in the wake of Agradaa’s appearance at the Amasaman High Court
- This comes after he was spotted leaving the court premises looking visibly sad after Agradaa was denied bail
- Netizens who commented on the video have encouraged him to stay strong in the midst of all this
Angel Asiamah, husband of Nana Agradaa, was not his usual self as he left the Amasaman Courthouse in Accra on Thursday, December 4, 2025, after his wife's appeal case was heard.
A video which has since gone viral showed Angel Asiamah, whose real name is Pastor Eric Oduro Asiamah, in a long thobe exiting the court premises in a rush after the hearing.
The usually smiley and confident Angel Asiamah looked disappointed as he left the premises hurriedly towards his car.
Not even attempts by media personnel who were around to get his views or commentary on the ruling were successful.
As he sat in his car, he gave a thumbs-up while still looking moody, then closed his car door.
It all happened after Agradaa was whisked away into a waiting minibus by some prison officers.
Agradaa appears in court
Agradaa was at the Amasaman Court in Accra to appeal the 15-year sentence handed to her on July 3, 2025, for charlatanic advertisement and multiple counts of defrauding by false pretence.
Watch the video below:
Peeps react to Asiamah's actions
Netizens who took to the comments section of the post have shared their views, with many comforting Angel Asiamah.
Yesha commented:
“At least if he can’t be loyal for long kraa, he’s still showing gratefulness.”
Fruit Seller wrote:
“This man is going through a lot, hmmm.”
Naaanaa added:
“They want to give him problems but anfa.”
Source: YEN.com.gh
