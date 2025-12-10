A Gari and beans seller was filmed weeping profusely after allegedly losing GH¢30,000 to fire

The woman who went to church that morning reportedly hid the money meant for shopping inside one of her coal pots

Her daughter unknowingly burned the cash while frying plantain, leaving the mother devastated

A Ghanaian beans seller has drawn widespread sympathy after reportedly losing GH¢30,000 in a heartbreaking fire accident at her shop.

A viral video circulating on X captures the woman in deep emotional distress, mourning the loss of money she had carefully hidden earlier that morning.

Her intention, according to her family, was to keep the cash safe from possible thieves.

Woman's hidden cash turns into ashes

Her eldest daughter shared further details, explaining that their mother, a well-known gari and beans (gobɛ) seller, tucked the GH¢30,000 inside a coal pot at dawn before leaving for church.

She was confident no one would be using the shop on a Sunday and planned to retrieve the money immediately after church service.

Elsewhere that same day, the youngest daughter visited the shop to fry plantain chips. Unaware of the hidden cash, she used a coal pot with a hole at its base.

After cooking, she placed the burning coal pot directly on top of the one holding the concealed money.

Moments later, the hot coals dropped through the hole, ignited the lower pot, and turned the entire GH¢30,000 into ash.

When the woman returned from church to collect her money, nothing prepared her for the heartbreaking sight.

The cash had burned completely. Overwhelmed by the loss, she broke down, crying uncontrollably as neighbours rushed to comfort her.

Peeps react to beans seller losing GH¢30k

YEN.com.gh monitored the heartbreaking incident and compiled a few notable reactions:

@espioj wrote:

"The Lord works in mysterious ways. Even in painful moments, God is working. May she find strength."

@_Dhellali commented:

"Of all places to keep money, it’s a coal pot? This is sad, but very worrying."

@gtkeef195405_t added:

"This is what many mothers do to protect money from their kids. She should thank God the whole shop didn’t burn."

@MglgRichie questioned:

"I still don’t fully understand. How did the daughter even get the shop keys?"

@TKwabena4960 shared:

"African parents and their unique ways of saving money."

@anonymousxhuman noted:

"Putting money under a coal pot was clearly dangerous, but this is truly painful."

Woman weeps after losing GH₵1,900 to scammers

In a similar incident, another Ghanaian trader was recently captured in tears after reportedly being defrauded, sparking widespread discussions about financial safety among small business owners.

The Ghanaian woman, who is reportedly a trader at Sefwi-Bekwai Zongo, was surrounded by sympathisers as she wept bitterly after being reportedly scammed out of the funds for her day-to-day business operations.

The incident reportedly happened on the morning of November 20, 2025, while she was on her way to the market.

Narrating the event, a colleague claimed that the trader was approached by a seemingly “good man” who asked her to help him change a sum of money into smaller denominations.

The colleague said:

“This morning, she woke up to go to the market to get her wares. When she got to the crowd, she said someone asked her to change money, and she said the person seemed like a good man.”

After the transaction, she ostensibly discovered that her capital, which amounted to about GH¢1,900, had been mysteriously swapped for worthless pieces of paper.

Showing proof of the deception, the trader opened her market bag, which was filled with pieces of paper.

“Look. After she changed the money for him, the hard-earned money is now pieces of paper,” she said.

An Obroni from Iran shares concerns about the surge of fraudulent activities in Ghana. Photo credit: @sikaofficial. Image source: X.

Source: Twitter

Obroni raises alarm over growing online scams

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a foreign woman living in Ghana raised concerns about the growing rate of scams in the country.

In a video shared online, the Iranian woman recounted two personal encounters with fraudulent schemes that nearly deceived her.

She cited a fake Airbnb listing using stolen images from Costa Rica and a hacked restaurant page offering a suspicious GH¢200 deal.

