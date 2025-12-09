Matthew Opoku Prempeh has gained attention after a video showed him at the birthday celebration of his uncle, former President John Kufuor

The video captured a warm and humorous moment between the two, as they shared a lively conversation that had them laughing throughout

Many netizens admired the scene, noting how both men hail from the same royal family in Kumasi and have charted remarkable paths in politics

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has once again become a major topic online.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh trends after a social media post showing his interaction with his uncle, former President John Kufour.

His name began trending after he was spotted at his uncle’s residence on Monday, December 9, 2025, where a grand celebration was held in honour of former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s 78th birthday.

The event, styled as an all-white gathering, attracted dignitaries from across the political divide.

Videos and photos circulating online captured a warm moment between Kufuor and NAPO.

The two were seen deep in conversation, sharing genuine laughter that highlighted their close bond and long-standing family ties.

NDC, NPP stalwarts celebrate Kufour

Another striking detail from the celebration was the mix of political heavyweights in attendance.

New Patriotic Party members turned up in impressive numbers to honour the respected statesman.

Interestingly, some top members of the National Democratic Congress also attended, showing a refreshing sense of unity despite political differences.

Among the notable figures spotted was the NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, whose presence drew admiration from many Ghanaians who appreciated the show of respect across party lines.

Kufuor speaks on his relation with NAPO

Former President John Kufuor has made known his relations with the 2024 NPP running mate.

In an interview with TV host, Delay, captured in a post on X, he spoke about facts many may not have known.

He noted that he is directly related to the young and energetic NPP stalwart Prempeh, popularly called NAPO.

“NAPO is my blood sister’s son,” he informed Delay.

Former President of Ghana, John A. Kufuor, shares his relationship with the 2024 NPP running mate, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, aka NAPO.

John Kufuor discloses how he met wife

The Former President said he also met the late First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, at a dance event in America, although he was dating a white lady at the time.

A friend advised him that the relationship might not support the future he was building and told him that a fine Ghanaian lady would be attending the dance, encouraging him to pay attention.

The young Kufuor went to the event with his then-girlfriend but kept an eye out for the Ghanaian lady his friend mentioned.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor shares how he met the former First Lady of Ghana, Theresa Kufuor.

According to him, he noticed Theresa immediately when he saw her dancing with another man, who was the uncle of former First Lady Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

He stressed that he knew her from Ghana and that she also hailed from Kumasi, though they did not have a personal relationship.

After spotting her, he moved closer and approached them.

He explained that after exchanging partners, they began talking, and he learned she was a nurse from Scotland who was in America to further her education.

The pair married a year after meeting and dating, ultimately tying the knot at age 23.

Kufuor shared concerns about Akufo-Addo’s administration

YEN.com.gh earlier reported other political points that John Agyekum Kufuor had discussed while on The Delay Show.

He addressed what he believed were the shortfalls of the administration led by former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Kufour also discussed topical matters like the National Cathedral project and the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

