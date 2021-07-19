5 facts about viral Dorime song, the person who wrote it & its singers

The popular song Dorime is officially known as Ameno. In recent weeks, it has been trending among Africans on social media.

Despite the buzz around it, not many people know much about the song. In this report, YEN.com.gh will be revealing five facts about the song.

1. It’s a 1996 song

This would surprise many. With the way that song hit mainstream media, you would think it was dropped in 2021. It is a single from a French album titled Era.

2. It is Ameno not Dorime

“Dorime” being one of the repeated words in the track has been taken as the real title of the song among Nigerians when in fact the track is officially called Ameno.

3. Who are those behind the song?

The song according to Wikipedia was written by Eric Levi. Though it sounds like Latin, it is meaningless. Guy Protheroe and Harriet Jay performed the vocals. Phillippe Manca was the lead guitarist and drummer. The English Chamber Choir did the choir-mode rendition.

4. Ameno’s music video

The video of the song featured two popular actors called Irene Bustamante and Pierre Boisserie. It has gathered millions of views.

5. The song’s popularity

TikTok contributed to the song’s recent popularity. Before then, the song has enjoyed many international covers over the years. Roberto Molinaro did a techno mix in 2005. Vincent Niclo in 2012 also made a wonderful cover.

Dorime among Nigerians

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video emerged on social media in which some students of a Nigerian higher institution could be seen doing "Dorime" while a lecture was ongoing.

The opening lines of Ameno have become an anthem in clubs that ushers the arrival of expensive drinks bought by any clubber.

In the video which has gone viral on social media, the students could be seen recreating a club scene by storming the lecture room with drinks while a lecture was ongoing and Ameno was added to the video to complete the drama.

A look at the comment section indicates that the drama took place at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic (RUGIPO), Owo, Ondo state.

