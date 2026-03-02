Ghanaian Car Influencer Alpha Shares Best Cars for Uber and Bolt Drivers
- Ghanaian car influencer, Alpha, shared a ranked list of cars he believes are the most practical for Uber in Ghana, focusing on fuel efficiency, low maintenance cost and durability
- He explained that his number one choice stands out for being cheap to fix and strong enough to handle long hours of daily commercial use
- The TikTok influencer later captioned the video “save money and stress,” encouraging drivers to invest in cars that reduce expenses and increase profit
Ghanaian car influencer Alpha has shared his top picks for the best cars to use for Uber in Ghana, focusing strictly on affordability, fuel efficiency, durability and low maintenance cost.
In a video posted on TikTok, Alpha ranked the cars based on how practical they are for the ride-hailing business, especially for drivers who want something cheap to fix and reliable enough to work long hours daily.
He later captioned the post, “Save money and stress.”
Car influencer, Alpha, shared his picks
According to him, the number one car for Uber is the Honda Fit.
Honda Fit stands out because it is fuel efficient, easy to maintain and strong enough to handle constant use.
Second on his list is the Kia Morning, another compact car known for its low fuel consumption and relatively affordable spare parts.
In third place, he mentioned the Toyota Vitz, which is popular among commercial drivers due to its reliability and smooth performance.
Check out the TikTok post below:
The Hyundai Elantra 2010 model also made the list, offering more space while still being economical to run.
Alpha further included the Toyota Matrix and Toyota Auris as solid options for anyone looking to venture into the Uber business without spending too much on maintenance.
Netizens reacted to Alpha's car list
His recommendations have sparked conversations online, with many drivers agreeing that choosing the right car is key to maximising profit in the transport business.
Check out some comments below:
Nanayawtynx commented:
"C Matiz is equally a good car. I'm surprised people keep rating that car as a weak car. Matiz can help u to a large extent if maintained properly. I swear I've been using Matiz for the past 6 years now and never regretted it once."
2boi commented:
"All these cars, at the end of the day, if your maintenance is not good, they will still become problematic cars. Take note, just because people say a car is reliable does not mean you should skip servicing it on time."
CarsTechGh commented:
"Is Honda fit cheap to fix? And is the Hyundai Elantra 2010 model fuel-efficient enough to make a profit? Ain’t the engine like 1.8L and 2.0L?"
Pappy GSM commented:
"You missed all-time best Matiz 😂."
aristotle365 commented:
"Master of them all, Toyota Yaris."
Ghanaian car dealer lists affordable vehicles
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian car dealer shared four affordable cars buyers can get with a budget of GH₵60,000 to GH₵100,000.
Premario Edition said that these models he listed are easy to run, fuel-efficient, and suitable for daily use.
The car dealer added that prices in Ghana may vary depending on the condition and year of market release.
