FixTheCountry Convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor lost his defamation case after being sued by former National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah

Barker-Vormawor had accused Dapaah of trying to bribe him to stop his activism and protests against the Akufo-Addo administration

Dapaah was demanding GH¢10 million in general damages, including aggravated damages for defamation

Lawyer and activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has just been ordered to pay GH¢5 million for defaming former National Security Minister Kan Dapaah by accusing him of a bribery attempt.

Additionally, the court on March 2 ordered that a cost of GH¢100,000 be paid by Barker-Vormawor in favour of Dapaah.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor loses defamation fight with Kan Dapaah. Credit: Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Source: Facebook

The former minister was initially demanding GH¢10 million as general damages, including aggravated and exemplary damages for defamation for the claims.

In comments on Facebook, Barker-Vormawor accused the judge in the case of not allowing him to file a defence in the case.

Asaase News reported that, before delivering the decision, Barker-Vormawor's lawyers pushed for the relistment of their Statement of Defence and Witness Statement, which were earlier struck out, but the same was dismissed as being alien to the rules.

In 2023, Barker-Vormawor alleged during the OccupyJulorbi House protests that there were attempts to stop his protests against the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to him, $1 million and government positions were offered to him and other conveners of FixTheCountry as bribes.

Kenndy Agyapong secures victory in dispute with Kweku Baako

There have been other high profile defamaiton outcomes in recent weeks.

For example, the Court of Appeal ordered a retrial in the defamation case between Kennedy Agyapong and the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr.

The court overturned an earlier High Court judgment in favour of Baako from 2020.

In addition to the ruling, Baako has been ordered to refund all monies received after the previous High Court ruling within 30 days.

Videos on Facebook showed the scenes at the court after the order, where Baako and Agyapong were present.

The dispute dates back to 2018, when Baako sued Agyapong for defamation after he was accused of being corrupt and a hypocrite, among others.

Randy Abbey falls flat in court

The High Court in Accra dismissed a defamation suit filed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Randy Abbey, against the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye.

The court held that the suit was improperly instituted because it was filed through COCOBOD’s Legal Department, despite being a personal matter.

Randy Abbey’s Defamation Suit Against Abronye Thrown Out Over Use Of COCOBOD Resources

Source: Facebook

The ruling was delivered on Monday, January 19, 2026. Dr Abbey filed the suit on August 26, 2025, alleging that Abronye had made defamatory broadcasts and publications that harmed his reputation.

Abronye's lawyers argued that a state institution’s legal department could represent an individual in a private legal matter.

Ivy Heward-Mills sues Kennedy Agyapong

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the widow of the slain Abuakua South MP J.B. Danquah-Adu, Ivy Heward-Mills sued Agyapong and eight others for defamation.

He allegedly attempted to discredit journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas by claiming he was romantically involved with the widow of the slain MP.

Agyapong's Kencity Media, as well as Despite Group Limited, Multimedia Group Limited, and the EIB Group, were also named by Heward-Mills.

Source: YEN.com.gh