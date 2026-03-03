Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II scored a penalty kick while wearing colourful kente cloth and native sandals

Social media erupted with humorous and heartwarming reactions to the Asantehene's impressive goal

Fans jokingly suggested adding the monarch to Ghana's World Cup squad after his impressive performance

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has warmed hearts online after a video of him playing football emerged online.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Plays and Scores Penalty With His 'Ahenema', Video Trends Online

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was recently at a sporting event when he performed the ceremonial first kick.

In a video which surfaced on social media on Sunday, March 1, 2026, the Asantehene was spotted wearing one of his colourful kente clothes and native sandals (known locally as kyawkyaw or ahenema).

Surrounded by some people, Otumfuo stepped forward towards the ball and delivered a shot with his native sandals.

The powerful shot went straight down the middle of the goal post, with the goalkeeper diving to the right.

After Otumfuo scored the penalty, those present burst into a round of cheers.

It is not yet known exactly when the football video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was recorded or what occasion it was, although it reportedly follows his return from a short vacation abroad.

As widely circulated online, a trending video of his departure captured the Ashanti Regional Minister and other high-profile figures forming part of the grand entourage that saw him off.

Reactions to Otumfuo Osei Tutu's penalty kick

The video of Otumfuo got many social media users excited.

While many described him as a good player, others compared him to some footballers, and some laughed at the goalkeeper's attempt.

Sika Nti said:

"The 'kyawkyaw' must be put in the museum for scoring such a beautiful goal. Nana piaaaaww."

Afriyie Kwaku Boachie said:

"Native sandals can even score but Asamoah Gyan de3 hmm 2010."

Um Michael said:

"The first person to score a penalty with kyawkyaw that's Otumfour for you."

Comedian David Aglah said:

"The goalkeeper is lucky paaa! He knows what to catch and what to avoid! Opemsuo is the only person on planet Earth to have scored a goal with kyawkyaw."

Danphil Gh said:

"Dont let Arsenal see this or else our king will be their next target."

Solomon Ewusie said:

"Where's coach Otto Addo? Please, add Nana's name to the World Cup, list fast. USA, here we come!"

Siir Max said:

"Anka by mistake U go catch this ball, Anka by now u dey manhyia they explain...WHY."

Kwadwo Nkrumah Boateng said:

"Kotoko Players Learn From YEN WURA And Score Goals To Save Him From Heart Breaks Piaaw OHENE."

Otumfuo's son donates GH¢50k to needy students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the son of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II had donated GH¢50,000 to assist brilliant but needy law students.

In his speech, Nana Opoku Ware said that the law field should not be for only people from rich backgrounds, but for all those who work hard for it.

