Ghana Begins Registration of Citizens in Qatar for Possible Evacuation

The Ghana Embassy in Doha has directed all Ghanaians living in Qatar to register with the mission for a possible evacuation following the war in the Middle East.

In a statement released on Monday, March 2, 2026, the Ghana mission in Doha said the directive had become necessary in view of the heightened unrest within the region, adding that the situation requires swift communication and possible evacuation measures.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Doha hereby urges all Ghanaian nationals residing in the State of Qatar who have not registered to immediately do so, as part of ongoing emergency preparedness measures,” the statement said.

According to the Embassy, the registration will enable officials to communicate effectively with and assist Ghanaian nationals in Qatar in the event of any emergency.

“In view of the heightened tensions and unrest within the region, this registration will enable the Embassy to communicate effectively with, assist, and, if necessary, coordinate evacuation arrangements for Ghanaian citizens,” it noted.

The directive applies to all Ghanaians in Qatar, including students, workers, families, and visitors.

The Embassy has asked affected persons to complete an online registration form, which is available through its official platforms.

US and Israel strike Iran

CNN reported on February 28 that the United States and Israel timed the attacks for early morning on Saturday, at the start of the Iranian school week.

This ensured millions of people were headed to work or school when the missiles started raining down.

Fighter jets and missile platforms were used to hit targets in the capital, Tehran, specifically near the district housing the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded by launching waves of attacks against nearby countries hosting US military bases, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

Iran hits US base in retaliatory attack

After the US strikes on Iran, the BBC reported that the location of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Manama, Bahrain, reportedly sustained damage from Iranian ballistic missiles.

According to the British broadcaster, huge plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the area near the base’s location.

Iran claimed it had successfully hit the base, the BBC said, although US authorities had yet to comment on the strike.

It is currently unclear what damage the facility sustained and whether there were any casualties.

85 killed after airstrike hits girls’ school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported at least 85 people were reportedly killed and more than 90 injured after an airstrike hit a girls’ elementary school in Minab, in Iran’s Hormozgan province, amid ongoing attacks by the US and Iran.

President Donald Trump had earlier announced “major combat operations” on Truth Social, saying the strikes were aimed at eliminating Iran’s nuclear programme and neutralising threats to America's allies.

According to CNN and Al Jazeera, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the strike, describing the destroyed building as a primary school packed with young pupils.

