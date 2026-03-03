Ghana Evacuates Embassy Staff from Iran as Middle East Tensions Escalate

Ghana has successfully evacuated its embassy staff from Iran amid rising tensions in the Middle East

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced that Ghana has successfully evacuated its embassy staff amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, the Foreign Affairs Minister stated that Ghanaian diplomats are safe and in high spirits.

"I am delighted to announce that we have conducted a successful evacuation of all our embassy staff in Iran. The Ghanaian diplomats are safe and in high spirits. Ghana’s embassy in Iran is now closed sine die," he wrote on Facebook.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa further reiterated his ministry's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of Ghanaian nationals across the world.

"The safety, welfare and protection of Ghanaians remains our utmost priority in these tempestuous times. For God and Country," he added.

Ghana registers citizens in Qatar for evacuation

Meanwhile, the Ghana Embassy in Doha has directed all Ghanaians living in Qatar to register with the mission for a possible evacuation following the war in the Middle East.

In a statement released on Monday, March 2, 2026, the Ghana mission in Doha said the directive had become necessary in view of the heightened unrest within the region, adding that the situation requires swift communication and possible evacuation measures.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Doha hereby urges all Ghanaian nationals residing in the State of Qatar who have not registered to immediately do so, as part of ongoing emergency preparedness measures,” the statement said.

According to the Embassy, the registration will enable officials to communicate effectively with and assist Ghanaian nationals in Qatar in the event of any emergency.

The directive applies to all Ghanaians in Qatar, including students, workers, families, and visitors.

US and Israel strike Iran

CNN reported on February 28 that the United States and Israel attacked Iran early morning on Saturday.

Fighter jets and missile platforms were used to hit targets in the capital, Tehran, specifically near the district housing the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded by launching waves of attacks against nearby countries hosting US military bases, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

Iran hits US base in retaliatory attack

After the US strikes on Iran, the BBC reported that the location of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Manama, Bahrain, reportedly sustained damage from Iranian ballistic missiles.

According to the British broadcaster, huge plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the area near the base’s location.

Iran claimed it had successfully hit the base, the BBC said, although US authorities had yet to comment on the strike.

It is currently unclear what damage the facility sustained and whether there were any casualties.

Ghanaians cautioned against non-essential travel to Mexico

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Government of Ghana had issued a travel advisory urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Mexico following escalating violence in several states.

The unrest reportedly follows a major security operation that led to the death of alleged cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho.

Ghanaians residing in affected areas have been advised to remain vigilant, limit travel, and stay in close contact with the Ghana Embassy in Washington, DC.

