Ghanaian Muslims planning to perform Umrah have been advised to postpone their pilgrimage due to rising tensions in the Middle East

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged those already in Saudi Arabia to stay calm, follow local directives, and maintain contact with the Embassy and Consulate

The warning follows joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and have sparked regional instability

Ghanaian Muslims intending to undertake Umrah in Saudi Arabia have been urged to defer their pilgrimage plans due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a travel advisory issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, March 2, 2026, the Ministry cautioned that Umrah plans may be affected by the evolving security situation in parts of the region.

Ghanaian Muslims advised to defer Umrah plans amid escalating Middle East tensions. Photo credit: UGC.

"The Ministry, therefore, advises all prospective Umrah pilgrims who are currently in Ghana and have yet to commence their journey to temporarily hold off on travel plans until the situation stabilises. The safety and well-being of Ghanaian nationals remain the government's utmost priority," the statement read.

"Ghanaians already in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Umrah are advised to remain calm, comply strictly with directives issued by local authorities, and maintain regular contact with their travel agents, the Embassy in Riyadh, and the Consulate in Jeddah," it added.

Difference between Hajj and Umrah

The Hajj is the mandatory annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

It is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, and Muslims who have the financial and physical means are obligated to undertake it at least once in their lifetime.

Hajj usually takes place during Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, typically in June or July.

Every year, the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana organises trips for Ghanaian pilgrims to undertake Hajj.

Umrah, on the other hand is is a voluntary, shorter pilgrimage that can be done year-round.

Attack on Iran sparks Middle East tensions

On Sunday, March 1, 2026, the BBC reported that joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader for nearly four decades.

This attack has plunged the country into uncertainty, sparking a conflict that could potentially involve much of the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump announced Khamenei’s death on Saturday, which was later confirmed by Iranian authorities.

"The bombings would continue “uninterrupted throughout the week, or as long as necessary to achieve our objective of peace throughout the Middle East and, indeed, the world," President Trump said.

Iran has, however, responded with an unprecedented wave of strikes across the Middle East, targeting several countries hosting US military bases, including Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirms the evacuation of Ghanaian diplomats in Iran amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Ghana evacuates embassy Staff from Iran

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana had evacuated its embassy staff from Iran amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirmed that all Ghanaian diplomats are safe and in high spirits.

He emphasised that the safety and welfare of Ghanaians worldwide remain the ministry’s top priority.

