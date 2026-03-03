Ghana’s Black Queens maintained their fine form at the 2026 Pink Ladies Cup with a commanding victory over Russia

A blistering first-half display secured back-to-back wins as preparations for the 2026 WAFCON gather momentum

Ghana now stand on the brink of becoming the third different nation to lift the Pink Ladies Cup, following in the footsteps of Russia and South Korea

The Black Queens of Ghana brushed aside Russia with authority to record a 4-0 triumph at the 2026 Pink Ladies Cup, tightening their grip on the four-nation tournament.

The victory, achieved amid earlier concerns over unrest in parts of the Middle East, keeps the West Africans firmly on course for a historic title.

Pink Ladies Cup: Black Queens Overcome Tensions in Dubai to Thrash Russia.

Before kickoff, there had been brief uncertainty over Ghana’s continued participation due to tensions in the region.

The Ghana Football Association quickly eased those fears, confirming the squad was safe and far removed from any security risk. Once that assurance came, the focus shifted fully to football.

Black Queens thrash Russia in Pink Ladies Cup

Fresh from dismantling Hong Kong in their opener, Kim Lars Björkegren’s side faced a sterner examination against a Russian outfit that had beaten Tanzania 4-1. Yet from the first whistle, Ghana played with purpose and confidence.

The breakthrough arrived in the eighth minute. Doris Boaduwaa slipped a neat pass into the area for Stella Nyamekye, who reacted sharply and drilled a low effort beyond the goalkeeper to spark early celebrations.

That strike lifted the tempo. Nine minutes later, a swift break caught Russia exposed. Boaduwaa met a precise delivery, controlled it with a clever touch and unleashed a fierce attempt that doubled the advantage.

A penalty appeal was waved away soon after, but the Queens refused to ease off. In the 33rd minute, Nyamekye turned provider, setting up Boaduwaa, who spun and fired home the third. The contest was effectively settled before the interval.

Ghana continued to press after the restart, searching for more reward. Several opportunities went begging, yet the final flourish arrived deep into added time when Patience Ajegipena Zakaria struck to make it two goals in as many appearances for the national team.

Pink Ladies Cup: Black Queens Overcome Tensions in Dubai to Thrash Russia.

Ghana eye historic Pink Ladies Cup

The result means consecutive 4-0 wins for the three-time WAFCON runners-up, pushing them to six points.

Russia sits three behind despite their earlier success against Tanzania.

Since the competition began in 2024, no African nation has lifted the trophy. Russia claimed the inaugural crown, while South Korea finished on top in 2025.

With Hong Kong withdrawing for safety reasons, Ghana now stands in prime position to rewrite that narrative.

One final hurdle remains against Tanzania on Friday, March 6. Judging by the sharpness, discipline and attacking flair displayed in their opening matches, the Queens look ready to seize the moment and bring the Pink Ladies Cup home.

