Renowned Ghanaian poet and spoken word artist Elikplim Akorli reportedly passed away on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

The news of Elikplim's death was announced by his friends and loved ones on Facebook hours after the tragedy.

Details about the cause of the popular poet's death are sketchy. However, according to some of his close associates, he died after being rushed to the hospital by his father, who found him unconscious in his room early in the morning.

Elikplim's father had reportedly visited his room for a routine check-up on his son, who had returned home late from an outing.

The deceased poet had shared a post on Facebook, celebrating the Library of Africa and the African Diaspora-Loatad's eighth anniversary hours before his untimely death.

Following the news of Elikplim's death, fellow Ghanaian poet at BOK Africa, Selorm Ameza (Blackocean) eulogised the deceased with an emotional poem.

He wrote:

"Life is unpredictable. Like a 2-legged table. But for the God of Poetry to die is a mortal lie. This is hard for the Scribes. To lose one of the true leaders of our tribe. A flawless wordsmith, who did this?"

"RIP, my brother! Guess we would never get to see you perform again. And here I was curating a Performance with you in Volta next year! #Xedenyui Elikplim Akorli. May the Ancestors comfort you with words. And be content, for you left your mark on the world."

The Facebook post of Selorm Ameza mourning Elikplim Akorli's death is below:

Who was Elikplim Akorli?

Elikplim Akorli was a renowned poet, spoken word artist and curator who performed at several events and radio stations.

He was the author of Heart's Quest, an anthology of poems he self-published in 2011. He also participated in the 2011 edition of the UN Peace Poetry, where he was among the top 10 winners.

In early 2025, he curated the Water Memory exhibition at an arts event held at the Elmina Castle in the Central Region of Ghana. He also curated other projects, including Purple Harmattan.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Elikplim earned a Master's in Business Administration at the Ghana Institute of Public Administration (GIMPA). He previously earned his first degree at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Aside from his arts and crafts career, he also worked with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department in Ghana.

Ghanaians mourn Elikplim Akorli's death

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Leif Ryman commented:

"Now I can't believe this. I got a message from him at 9:30 am Ghana time."

Bright Dua-Ansah wrote:

"Man, this is scary. Just like that? So sorry, Elikplim Akorli. I had to check his profile well to be sure I wasn’t mistaking him for someone else!"

Judith Esenam Mamaga said:

"Elikplim, why do this to us? My heart."

