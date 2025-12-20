Lilian Owusu, widow of late politician Dr. John Kumah, remarried after 1.5 years of widowhood

Her remarriage to Samuel Aryeequaye, an Accra-based politician, took place on December 19, 2025

The news sparked debates on social media, with mixed reactions regarding the timing of her decision

The reported remarriage of Lilian Owusu, widow of the late former Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, has sparked reactions online.

The deceased politician passed away after a short illness in Ghana on March 7, 2025, at the age of 45. Kumah's burial took place on May 18, 2024, in Onwe, his hometown, where his one-week observation ceremony was also held.

Political leaders, his colleagues, and many Ghanaians across the country mourned his passing.

The politician was known for his philanthropic work and close relationship with his constituency.

John Kumah’s wife remarries after a year

A year and six months after his death, news has emerged that his wife (now widow), Lilian Owusu, now known as Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye, has tied the knot with another man.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the GO of Disciples of Christ Ministries tied the knot with an Accra-based politician and philanthropist, Samuel Aryeequaye, at a wedding ceremony held in Obuasi, Ashanti Region, on December 19, 2025.

Reactions to Lilian Kumah's remarriage

However, the news has since raised much criticism and many questions among Ghanaians.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to air their opinions about Lilian Owusu's remarriage. According to some comment sections, it was too soon for her to settle down with a man after Dr Kumah's passing.

@Ademens1 stated:

"The thing no take long koraaa."

Other social media users made cynical comments about replacement, relationships, and life.

"Hmmmm. Personally I've no doubt that the man she married a year after the demise of her husband was already on her reserved bench awaiting possible substitution into the game of marriage. Eiiii, women go kill men, oooh," one person said.

Another one wrote:

"Fake tears all because the support system is gone."

However, others stood by Lilian's choice, arguing that being a widow should not be a life sentence for anyone.

Some asked the critics to put themselves or their relatives in Lilian's shoes.

One person said:

"Life is for the living."

Another said:

"If she were your mother, would you advise her to stay single at her age?"

Meanwhile, in Akan tradition, a widow may remarry after participating in the widowhood rites for at least a year (this may vary across Akan groups in Ghana).

According to the Akan custom, widowhood rites are not meant as punishment. One of the purposes it serves is to find out if the widow was impregnated by the deceased before his passing.

After the completion of the rites, the woman, under the tradition, can remarry if she so wishes.

Some of the comments are below:

Lilian Kumah's daughter congratulates her

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the late Ejisu MP's daughter, Huldah Kumah, congratulated her mom on her new marriage to a young guy.

Lilian Kumah and her pretty daughter shared a lovely moment as they joined a viral TikTok challenge.

Some social media users have congratulated the new celebrity bride as she starts a new married life.

