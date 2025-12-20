The widow of late politician John Kumah tied the knot with Samuel Aryeequaye in a private December 2025 ceremony

Aryeequaye’s old post from March 7, 2024, paying tribute to John Kumah, has resurfaced, sparking discussions online, given his new marriage to Kumah’s widow

The Facebook tribute drew attention and debate, with social media users questioning its significance in light of the recent marriage.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The wedding of Apostle Lilian Kumah, the widow of Ghanaian politician John Ampontuah Kumah, to Samuel Aryeequaye has caused a lot of talk online.

Tribute by John Kumah’s widow’s new husband draws attention online. Image credit: Aba the great one, BBC Ghana

Source: Instagram

The wedding happened in December 2025. It got attention because Lilian is well-known as the ex-wife of John Kumah.

An old post of John Ampontuah Kumah has surfaced online on Facebook as he reacted to the death of John Kumah.

He wrote it on March 7, 2024, which was the day John Kumah died.

In the post, Aryeequaye said, "Rest Well, Colleague, young politician, Lawyer John Kumah. Very painful exit."

It seemed like he was just expressing his sadness about the death of the young politician and his colleague.

It’s normal for people to send sympathies when someone famous dies.

Now that Aryeequaye is married to Kumah’s widow, people on social media are looking at the old post again and how coincidentally he has now become the husband of Lilian.

Others say it’s just a normal thing to do to send condolences when someone passes, and it doesn’t mean anything bad.

The old post is now the centre of online arguments.

It shows how social media posts can be seen in different ways as time passes. A simple message can become something else when things change.

This situation shows how quickly people's opinions can change.

Check out the 2024 post of Samuel Aryeequaye on Facebook below:

This situation reminds us how complicated personal relationships, public life, and social media can be.

John Kumah’s daughter attended his mother’s wedding”

The beautiful daughter of Lilian Kumah captivated everyone with her appearance at her mother's wedding.

At the private event, which was attended by close family members, friends, and church associates, the cleric’s lovely daughter, Huldah Boatemaa Kumah, caught everyone’s attention with her stylish look.

Huldah Boatemaa Kumah looked overjoyed for her mom, rocking a yellow corseted dress that highlighted her curves.

She turned heads with her long braided hairstyle and flawless makeup, showing her full support for her beloved mother.

In the trending photos, Lilian Kumah’s bridesmaids, cousins, and children were spotted in matching outfits for the traditional wedding ceremony.

Details of Lilian Kumah’s new husband, Samuel Aryeequaye’s background, education and career emerge after their wedding. Photo source: Samuel Aryeequaye

Source: TikTok

Details of Lilian Kumah's new husband surfaced

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that John Kumah's widow, Lilian, has begun a new life with her new mystery husband, Samuel Aryeequaye, after their wedding on December 19, 2025.

The apostle's new husband is a well-accomplished politician and businessman who has made great strides at a young age in Ghana and abroad.

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at Samuel Aryeequaye's background, education, and career following his marriage to Apostle Lilian Kumah.

Source: YEN.com.gh