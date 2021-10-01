For 10 years, a gentleman in Ghana named Kofi Sarfo was behind bars for a crime he did not commit

Narrating his story, the young man mentioned that he was only keeping the money for his friend

Little did he know that the money was stolen and he would be caught in the stead of his friend as the culprit

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young man in Ghana known as Kofi Sarfo has recounted a sad incident that befell and compelled him to spend 10 good years of his life behind bars.

In an interview with SV TV Africa, the gentleman mentioned that he was there one day when his friend brought GHc3,600 to keep in his room for them to spend little by little.

Little did Kofi Sarfo know that the money was actually stolen from a man who was viciously in search of the culprits in order to apprehend them for the law to take its course.

Picture of Kofi Sarfo during an interview Photo credit: YouTube, SV TV Africa

Source: UGC

How he was caught

In an interesting twist, the real perpetrator of the crime got wind of the information that the man was making efforts to catch him and bolted off.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

However, Kofi, who did not know what was going on was revealed as a close friend of the culprits during an investigation and a search through his room exposed the man's bag and the remaining money.

He was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Social media reactions

Bobby Spurs indicated:

Government official blatantly robs its citizens of billions.... 0 zero yrs in prison. Political correctness has gone mad.

gilbert nkasia mentioned:

Most of the youth are destroying their future and destiny. Because they have abandoned Jesus Christ.

Watch Kofi Sarfo's full interview below

Wrongly imprisoned boy becomes 'pastor'

In another YEN.com.gh story, a young man simply identified as Maxwell has become a renowned preacher whilst still behind prison bars following his alleged wrongful sentencing.

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation who paid a visit to the young man indicated in a Facebook post that he is still serving a seven-year term.

According to Maxwell, he was arrested for defilement at the age of 16 after he had a consensual affair with a young girl who was also 16 years old at the time.

Source: Yen News