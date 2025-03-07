Antoine Semenyo enjoyed a romantic getaway with his stunning girlfriend Jordeen Buckland in Paris

The love birds have never shied away from sharing their loved-up moments with fans on social media

Meanwhile, Semenyo returns to football action on Sunday, March 9, when Bournemouth plays against Tottenham

Football may be his calling, but Antoine Semenyo understands the importance of stepping away from the game to enjoy life beyond the pitch.

The Ghanaian forward recently took time off to unwind, sharing a romantic getaway in Paris with his stunning girlfriend, Jordeen Buckland.

Antoine Semenyo and Jordeen Buckland spent a romantic getaway in Paris, France. Photo credit: @footballerfits/Instagram.

Semenyo enjoys romantic getaway with pretty girlfriend

Against the backdrop of the City of Love, the couple relished moments of affection and tranquility, offering a glimpse into Semenyo’s life away from the demanding world of professional football.

Captivating snapshots of their Parisian retreat have surfaced, drawing admiration from fans and sparking widespread reactions on social media.

From serene views of the French capital to loved-up dates, the pictures reflect a different side of the Black Stars striker—one that embraces love just as passionately as he does the game.

The duo has never been shy about showcasing their bond, often sharing heartfelt moments on Instagram.

Their openness continues to resonate with supporters, who admire the way Semenyo balances his professional and personal life.

Return to action and Bournemouth’s European ambitions

With the brief escape now behind him, Semenyo shifts his focus back to competitive football.

The 25-year-old will be in action on Sunday, March 9, when AFC Bournemouth visit Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial Premier League encounter.

Antoine Semenyo has enjoyed an impressive performance all season for AFC Bournemouth across all competitions. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries aim to capitalise on Spurs’ inconsistent form, hoping to secure a vital victory in North London.

A win could propel them into European contention, provided other results align in their favour.

Semenyo, a key figure in Bournemouth’s campaign, will be eager to maintain his impressive form and add to his tally.

Semenyo's impressive season and FA Cup challenge

So far, the former Bristol City attacker has enjoyed a productive campaign, contributing directly to 11 league goals—netting seven times and assisting on four occasions in 26 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

His influence extends beyond domestic league action, with two goals and an assist in the FA Cup, fueling Bournemouth’s hopes of a deep run in the competition.

However, their pursuit of silverware faces a formidable hurdle.

Standing between them and further progress is Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City—a side eager to reclaim the trophy after narrowly missing out in last season’s final against rivals Manchester United.

National duty and Ghana’s World Cup qualifying hopes

Beyond club commitments, Semenyo is expected to be named in Otto Addo’s squad for Ghana’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to Graphic Online, the Black Stars will take on Chad on March 21 before locking horns with Madagascar three days later.

With the disappointment of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations still fresh, Ghana will be determined to strengthen their position in the qualifiers.

Victories in both fixtures would significantly enhance their chances of securing a spot at the next global showpiece, marking a step toward redemption on the international stage.

Semenyo advised to stay at Bournemouth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has become the focus of multiple transfer speculations following his impressive performances in the Premier League.

Amid the growing interest, a Ghanaian football legend has advised the in-form Bournemouth striker to remain patient and make a well-thought-out decision regarding his future.

