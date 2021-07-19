Africans are reacting to a video of a woman who allegedly decided to demolish the family home following a marriage that went sour

Shared by @KulaniCool, the video depicts a picture of anger and pain for the woman who allegedly hired an excavator tractor to destroy the house

The clip of the woman heard shouting in the background is trending on social media and has attracted massive reactions from many people

An angry wife decided to demolish a house she built with her husband. According to a video that has surfaced online, the woman allegedly hired a front-end loader, also known as an excavator tractor, to destroy the structure.

The video clip was shared by @KulaniCool and he says the woman hired the tractor around Limpopo to demolish the house following a failed marriage. In the background, people can be heard speaking in TshiVenda and the clip has left tongues wagging on Twitter.

Mzansi is reacting to a video clip of a woman seen demolishing a house after a failed marriage. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@KidiPotse said:

“What's wrong with men mara, this is part of a divorce not mjolo, he's gonna regret because he's still gonna pay with or without that house. Don't they have kids bathong?”

@JayCaeser said:

“But then again, this clearly shows that he might be battling with emotions and therefore acting out of anger might get him into trouble. Sometimes it's just not worth it.”

@Qaqamba Matsheke said:

“But TLB was called by the wife.”

@DrLoveSA said:

“Sekuzoba ne TV show 'TLB and Excavators in Action' after failed marriage because the other gender is a scammer.”

@Lesba007 said:

“Why though? I fail to understand the logic behind these acts.”

@Nemurinzini said:

“This house should have been sold. My people can't stop.”

@HerchelleR said:

“Foolishness of the highest order. Why would love be linked to property?”

Man allegedly demolishes home he built for bae after she ends things

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that some people have enough money to tear down beautiful homes for the most bizarre reasons - a local businessman is allegedly one of them.

A young man recently shared that a businessman hired an excavator to demolish a beautiful home that he built for his woman.

The clip of the home being brought down by an excavator was shared on Twitter by a user called @THAB4NG who claims that a businessman was angry at his ex-girlfriend, who broke up with him, and so he decided to demolish the property he built for her.

Source: Yen