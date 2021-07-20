Afia Schwarzenegger has claimed that Ayisha Modi disrespects Stonebwoy's wife

She said in the Akan language that Ayisha "drags Louisa's face on the ground"

It seems the former cordial relationship that existed between Louisa and Ayisha is no longer there

Controversial actress, Afia Schwar, has claimed that Ayisha Modi, known popularly as She_Loves_Stonebwoy, maltreats Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa.

She is seen in a video ranting and making wild allegations against Ayisha Modi, including that she disrespects Louisa.

Afia said in the Akan language that Ayisha Modi “drags Louisa’s face on the floor”, an expression meaning to look down on someone, to maltreat and to disrespect them.

Afia blamed Louisa for Ayisha Modi's treatment, saying that Stonebwoy's wife made a mistake to allow an "illiterate" Ayisha Modi to come close to her husband and home.

She further blasted Ayisha Modi for riding on the names of others, such as Stonebwoy, for fame.

Please fast-forward to the 5:30th minute to watch Afia speak on Stonebwoy's wife:

Afia-Ayisha Modi beef

Afia and Ayisha have been at each other's throats following their recent beef.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ayisha Modi minced no words when she called out Schwar in her own video.

Among many things, Modi described Schwar as a bad friend, blackmailer, and a beggar who uses her daughter, Pena, to go round to beg for money.

YEN.com.gh is following up on their issue and will update our cherished readers when new information comes.

Okyeame Kwame's wife beg for money

Meanwhile, Ayisha Modi has claimed that rapper Okyeame Kwame's wife, Annica, has taken advantage of her.

In a post made on her verified Instagram handle on Monday, July 19, 2021, Ayisha claimed with weeping emojis that the wife of famous Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, duped her.

Ayisha also dug into her old chats with Annica Nsiah-Apau and added a portion of chats she had with Mrs Okyeame, threatening that she will reveal more.

In the chat Ayisha shared along with her post, Annica Nsiah-Apau was seen requesting a loan of $3,500 from She Loves Stonebwoyb in a message dated September 11, 2010.

