Ghanaian Lady States How Much a Guy Must Have to Take Her Out on a Date: "You Need GH¢5K"
- A video of a young Ghanaian lady stating how much a guy must spend on her on a date has emerged on social media
- While speaking to a content creator, the young lady indicated that she is a high-value woman who loves money
- The video sparked reactions from a section of Ghanaians with many men criticising the young lady
A young Ghanaian lady has stated how much a man interested in getting to know her must spend to take her out on a date.
In a video sighted on TikTok, the young lady, whose name has yet to be confirmed, said an interested suitor must have at least GH¢5,000 to invite her out on a date.
She suggested that any man who cannot meet this demand should not bother approaching her.
Speaking to a content creator, the unidentified lady explained that she is a high-value woman with a taste for luxury.
"Any guy who wants to take me out on a date must have at least GH¢5,000. I love money so when we are going out for a date, the guys need to spend at least GH¢5,000," she stated.
Reactions to the lady's standards
The video of the young Ghanaian lady went viral on social media, sparking reactions from netizens.
YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions below:
@23RDMARCH said:
"Ein parent saf no get 5,000 for dema Bank account inside."
@presec shy boi also said:
"ɔbɛ yɛ single akyɛ papa."
@Fe!n commented:
"She go eat a dragon anaa or she go take some home."
@Pluto also commented:
"See dis one too… much ur papa dey give u."
@Akata Yesu wrote:
"Is ur fada having dat money in his account??"
@Richest_zombie also wrote:
"Money wey your papa never get."
