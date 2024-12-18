A video of a young Ghanaian lady stating how much a guy must spend on her on a date has emerged on social media

While speaking to a content creator, the young lady indicated that she is a high-value woman who loves money

The video sparked reactions from a section of Ghanaians with many men criticising the young lady

A young Ghanaian lady has stated how much a man interested in getting to know her must spend to take her out on a date.

In a video sighted on TikTok, the young lady, whose name has yet to be confirmed, said an interested suitor must have at least GH¢5,000 to invite her out on a date.

A Ghanaian lady states how much a guy must have to take her out on a date. Photo credit: @campusvibes_bravo/TikTok.

She suggested that any man who cannot meet this demand should not bother approaching her.

Speaking to a content creator, the unidentified lady explained that she is a high-value woman with a taste for luxury.

"Any guy who wants to take me out on a date must have at least GH¢5,000. I love money so when we are going out for a date, the guys need to spend at least GH¢5,000," she stated.

Reactions to the lady's standards

The video of the young Ghanaian lady went viral on social media, sparking reactions from netizens.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions below:

@23RDMARCH said:

"Ein parent saf no get 5,000 for dema Bank account inside."

@presec shy boi also said:

"ɔbɛ yɛ single akyɛ papa."

@Fe!n commented:

"She go eat a dragon anaa or she go take some home."

@Pluto also commented:

"See dis one too… much ur papa dey give u."

@Akata Yesu wrote:

"Is ur fada having dat money in his account??"

@Richest_zombie also wrote:

"Money wey your papa never get."

Single Ghanaian lady searches for love online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a single Ghanaian lady took to social media to search for love.

The young lady, identified as Nana Akua, suggested that she was tired of loneliness and needed a man to marry.

Her TikTok video sparked mixed reactions from a section of the Ghanaians, with many expressing interest in her.

