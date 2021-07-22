Tributes are pouring in for the late sports analyst, Kofi Annor aka Gaddafi, a former student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, who died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the cause of Gaddafi's death is yet to be known, but sources disclosed he passed away on Wednesday.

Friends of the deceased have confirmed his demise, however, some colleagues are posting his photos on social media in disbelief.

Gaddafi: More photos emerge as friends of former GIJ student share sad tributes to mourn his death. Image: crabbimedia

YEN.com.gh has compiled five photos and comments expressing shock about Annor's sudden death.

Ayim Derrick Messi said:

''Kofi Annor it just wasn’t the time to leave us! You were an amazing soul and a loving personality. My brother, friend, colleague!! Hmmm, REST WELL.''

Nana Brenim GreatNess commented:

''Whatever Manchester United fans have done death to deserve this hearts breaks. Please forgive us and let's enjoy our lives. February it was Citizen Shaibu Promzy. July it was Kofi Annor.''

Vinny Ago General said:

''Heeèrh....! This World Ankasa, ibe some way ooo. Hmmmm... Kofi Annor, Rest Well Senior.''

Amoah Nana Adjoa shared beautiful photos with the captioned:

''Kofi Annor, w’as3m y3 me ya. Carlos, if I had agreed to the Jollof on my birthday, I know you would have dragged him to come.''

Obaayaa Nsiah commented:

''Why this early Kofi Annor Hmmmm this thing called life is just painful. Trying to call you this morning several times but no response Hmm R.I.P.''

