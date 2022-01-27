A young Ghanaian man's story of resilience and growth has recently surfaced online

The publication sighted by YEN.com.gh shared that Prosper Tornyi grew up quite poor and had to rely on selling bread, sugar, coconut and milo before school for survival

Prosper focused on his future hence successfully made it to the university, including holding a student body president position

The young man now hopes to experience growth in his career and some day work with some of the top organizations in the world

A recent publication by edwardasaare.com shares the story of one Ghanaian man who fought through the challenges of life to build a better future for himself.

The report shared that Prosper Tornyi had to pick up the selling of various things such as bread, sugar, coconut and milo during his elementary school days due to low finances.

According to edwardasaare.com, Prosper had to sell every morning before reporting to school.

Results of perseverance

The young man refused to let his surroundings pull him down hence studied hard and got admitted to the university.

While in school, he was elected as the Student Council (SRC) President.

Being the driven young man he is, Prosper volunteered on a number of social initiatives and was eventually selected to partake in a project called the Canada World Youth (CWY) Youth Leadership.

The birth of an initiative to help others

After his involvement in the project, an idea was birthed to start an initiative that would create equal access to education, employment and exposure.

Prosper therefore started the Proswriters Foundation in 2014 which was intended to connect talented youth in his hometown to opportunities across Ghana.

Today through his foundation, over 1000 lives have been positively impacted.

The young man's works over the years have gained him recognition by the US Department of States IREX Community Engagement Exchange, Fellow, 100 Faces of Impact-UK, IBRIE Foundation – Social Impact Prize 2021, 100 student entrepreneurs by SYNET, Ghana and the Nigeria Achievers Awards, edwardasaare.com reported.

Hope for the future

Prosper Tornyi's dream is to advance in his professional journey by working with organizations such as United Nations, IREX, Amazon, World Economic Forum, Common Purpose in the near future.

