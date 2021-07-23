LeBron James has taken his lifetime earnings as an NBA star back in 2003 to $1billion according to reports released by Sportico

The LA Lakers star has been earned a massive $300m as a player and the other $700m came from endorsements, merchandise and others

The 36-year-old began his career with Cleaveland cavaliers before joining Miami Heat and a second spell with the CAVS then LA Lakers

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

LeBron James has become the first player in the NBA to hit the $1billion mark while still actively playing the sport, Sportico, CBS Sports.

The four-time NBA champion has now joined the six-man elite club which includes Tiger Woods, Floyd Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Roger Federer.

LeBron Jmaes joins the $1bn club with the likes of Mayweather, Ronaldo, Messi. Photo by Randy Holmes and Adam Pantozzi

Source: UGC

The 36-year-old was drafted into the elite basketball league in 2003 and has grossed $330m in salary since lacing his canvass for several NBA outfits.

In terms of endorsement. merchandise, licensing and media, James has earned a whopping $700m.

His contracts with AT&T, Beats, Blaze Pizza, GMC, PepsiCo, Rimowa and Walmart gives him an annual income of $100m.

In his lifetime deal with Nike, the former Cleaveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat star takes home $30m yearly.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA's most valuable after helping Milwaukee Bucks clinch their first title since 1971.

The 26-year-old scored a staggering 50 points as the Eastern Conference outfit defeated Phoenix Suns 105-98 in the playoff finals.

Giannis, who was born to a Nigerian parent became the youngest player to win the NBA Finals MVP after Kawhi Leonard did so at the age of 22 in 2014.

CBS Sports report that the superstar averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and five assists per game in his debut appearances at the playoffs finals.

YEN.com.gh also reported that Milwaukee Bucks to win the NBA title over Phoenix Suns, Giannis Antetokounmpo has professed his love for Nigeria according to a Sky Sports report.

The 26-year-old dropped 50 points in the NBA finals having made a sensational recovery from a hyperextended knee in the Conference Finals against Atlanta Hawks.

His side dominated the NBA finals and won 105-98; although he was not fully fit for the encounter, Antetokounmpo still managed 20 points, but from Game 2, there was no stopping him.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen