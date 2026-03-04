A young man has been praised after keeping his promise to build a house for a man in Ghana while the client was abroad

A video showed the house at its early construction stages, and later, the moment it was completed

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions about the deed of the young man

A young Ghanaian man has warmed hearts after posting a video showing the beautiful six-unit property he built for an individual who entrusted him with a house project.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man, known on TikTok as @p.aproperty, who works in real estate, stated that a client in the US approached him wanting to construct a six-unit property in Ghana.

A young Ghanaian man has been praised after he delivered on a promise to build a house for a man in the US in Ghana. Photo source: @p.aproperty/TikTok

He explained that the client initially only owned one plot of land but wanted to find out if building a six-unit property would be possible, especially because he previously had a bad experience attempting to build his dream home in Ghana.

The video then showed the construction stages of the house, with workers busy on site. It later captured the house, taking shape according to its intended plan and approaching completion.

The concluding part of the video showed the fully constructed six-unit property, neatly painted and ready to move in, just as the client had envisioned.

The video caption indicated that the American client initially had doubts but was delighted to become a property owner.

“They came with worries, they left with a new portfolio. Proof is in the finishing.”

At the time of writing, the video had generated over 12,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to the mansion built by the man

Social media users who commented praised the young man for his honesty and for delivering a beautiful building exactly as promised.

EA commented:

“I wish my parents had employed you to build our house lol.”

Awbone Automobiles stated:

“Boss, can you build a seven-story building on half a plot? I want to use it as apartments.”

Podlifeofficial opined:

“I just had a bad experience with a contractor. I tested him and he failed miserably. I now have to recover from losing money before I can start my project.”

Farida Rahman 360 indicated:

“Eeeiii, I’ve changed my mind from building my own house; I’d rather buy an already built one on sale.”

Boaduwaa opined:

“I know someone who wants to do a contract like this for his house project, but he will supply the blocks. Is it possible?”

Kevin Blake wrote:

“I just want to know what the cost was, or maybe a realistic estimated cost.”

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

"In these instances, trust from both sides is key."

