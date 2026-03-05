A woman believed to be the daughter of Dr J.B Danquah made a rare public appearance at the British Council in Accra

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo attended as the special guest of honour, alongside key political figures including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The book, authored by Barima Piesie Okyere-Darko, aims to correct historical distortions about Danquah and restore his ideas to the centre of national discourse

A woman purported to be the daughter of Dr Joseph Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah, one of the founding fathers of modern-day Ghana, has made a rare public appearance.

The woman, whose name has yet to be identified, was spotted at the British Council in Accra for the launch of the book titled "Echoes from the Doyen J.B Danquah."

J.B. Danquah's daughter makes a rare public appearance at a book launch graced by former President Nana Akufo-Addo. Photo credit: UGC.

In a video shared on TikTok by @newsghanalive, the purported daughter of J.B Danquah was seen waving at the gathering after the MC acknowledged her presence.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo was the special guest of honour at the event.

Other guests at the event included the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, as well as some leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Echoes from the Doyen J.B Danquah is authored by Barima Piesie Okyere-Darko, a Ghanaian writer and history advocate.

According to Barima Piesie Okyere-Darko, the book seeks both to correct what he described as historical distortions about Danquah and to restore his ideas to the centre of national discourse.

Who is J.B Danquah?

J.B Danquah was a prominent Ghanaian lawyer, scholar, and statesman widely regarded as the "Doyen of Gold Coast Politics."

Danquah is credited with proposing the name "Ghana" for the Gold Coast upon independence, having researched historical links to the ancient Sudanese Empire of Ghana.

He reportedly first suggested the name "Voltaria" before settling on Ghana.

He was a founding member of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) in 1947, the first political party to demand self-government.

J.B Danquah was one of the "Big Six" arrested following the 1948 Accra riots.

Danquah became a leading critic and the primary political opponent of Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah. He ran against Nkrumah in the 1960 presidential election, receiving 10% of the vote.

He was the brother of Nana Sir Ofori Atta I and the great-uncle of Ghana's former President, Nana Akufo-Addo. His son, Paul Danquah, was a well-known actor and lawyer in the UK.

According to Barima Piesie Okyere-Darko, Danquah was the one who proposed 6 March as Independence Day, choosing the date to coincide with the signing of the Bond of 1844.

In 1930, he established the Times of West Africa, believed to be Ghana's first daily newspaper. He was also a prolific author, poet, and dramatist.

