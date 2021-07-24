A South African man named George Ayisi-Boateng has proven that learning has no limit after bagging his PhD at the age of 75

Ayisi-Boateng bagged his bachelor's degree at the age of 64 and an MBA at 67; the elderly man is an inspiration to many

The septuagenarian has been celebrated on social media after his story made it to Facebook and LinkedIn

A Ghanaian man identified as George Ayisi-Boateng has inspired social media with his achievement after bagging his PhD from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, at the age of 75.

Ayisi-Boateng was celebrated on Facebook by a Nigerian man, Olumide Olusanya, who disclosed that the former had his bachelor's degree at the age of 64 and an MBA at 67.

The septuagenarian has inspired many on social media with his achievements. Photo credit: Olumide Olusanya

Olusanya wrote:

"His name is Dr George Ayisi-Boateng PhD. Bachelor’s Degree at 64 years and MBA at 67 years.

"This week at 75years,graduated with a PhD from the University of Witwatersrand South Africa. Learning has no limits and so is success!"

Olusanya shared an adorable photo of Ayisi-Boateng decked in his graduation attire as he smiled for the camera.

A LinkedIn user identified as Rino TheSinger also took to the platform to celebrate the elderly man.

Many celebrate the septuagenarian on Facebook

Olufunso Onayemi commented:

"Very good for him, but the real deal is what is he going to do with the Ph.D now @ pursuit of vanity!"

Lorraine Toliver wrote:

"Congratulations ! This is Wonderful!! God Bless You!"

Dejo Olowu said:

"The message is in the inspiration!!"

