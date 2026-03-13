Akosua Allegation Backs Lopez, Levels Fresh Claims Against Vincent Ekow Assafuah Amid Scandal
- TikToker Akosua Allegation has stirred reactions online after weighing in on the controversy involving Vincent Ekow Assafuah and content creator Lopez
- The scandal erupted shortly after the MP’s wedding to Dr Charis, when Lopez alleged she had interacted with the MP months before the ceremony
- During a TikTok Live session, Akosua Allegation defended Lopez and levelled more accusations, sparking mixed reactions on social media
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Popular Ghanaian TikToker Akosua Allegation has levelled fresh allegations at Vincent Ekow Assafuah amid his scandal with content creator Lopez, sparking reactions on social media.
On Saturday, March 7, 2026, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Assafuah, married Dr Charis, a medical doctor and popular TikToker, at a grand ceremony at Nkoranza in the Nkoranza South Municipal in the Bono East Region of Ghana.
The ceremony drew numerous top politicians, including the Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Oforikrom MP Michael Kwasi Aidoo, former Manhyia South MP and Education Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Henry Nana Boakye.
TikToker Lopez throws allegations at Vincent Assafuah
In the immediate aftermath of the wedding, a scandal erupted on social media when TikToker Lopez started lobbing accusations at the newly married MP.
On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, she shared several videos on her official TikTok page alleging that she had had interactions with Assafuah five months before his wedding to Dr Charis.
Lopez shared alleged screenshots of her conversations with the Old Tafo MP, which appeared to show the two engaged in some sort of interaction about pursuing a romantic relationship.
She alleged that they eventually went on a date, but she was blindsided to later see the same man getting married.
Her controversial accusations drew a quick response from both Vincent Assfuah and his wife, Dr Charis, with the MP promising legal action.
"First and foremost, let me indicate that I have not dealt with anybody like that. What has been put out there is palpable falsehood. It has nothing to do with the truth. I have not entered her DM," he said.
The MP said his lawyers had contacted the TikToker, and Lopez apologised and pulled down the videos.
He added that he would meet with his lawyers to determine if they should proceed with a defamation lawsuit or not.
The TikTok video of Vincent Assafuah responding to Lopez's allegations is below.
Akosua Allegation wades into Assafuah-Lopez saga
In a TikTok Live session on Thursday, March 12, TikToker Akosua Allegation jumped into the saga and slammed people attacking Lopez.
Speaking with other TikTokers, she said many politicians in the country engaged in the alleged behaviour of Vincent Ekow Assafuah and that they all knew it but were afraid to speak out.
She claimed that Lopez should be applauded for being brave but not criticised for speaking her truth.
The controversial TikToker added that politicians like Assafuah were not saints and typically used their influence to trap ladies by making promises they never fulfil.
Below is the Instagram video of Akosua Allegation speaking.
Vincent Assafuah's wife reacts to Lopez scandal
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Vincent Assafuah's wife, Dr Charis, responded to the scandal involving her husband and the TikToker Lopez.
Dr Charis noted that the information circulating online about her husband did not seem credible.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh