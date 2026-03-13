TikToker Akosua Allegation has stirred reactions online after weighing in on the controversy involving Vincent Ekow Assafuah and content creator Lopez

The scandal erupted shortly after the MP’s wedding to Dr Charis, when Lopez alleged she had interacted with the MP months before the ceremony

During a TikTok Live session, Akosua Allegation defended Lopez and levelled more accusations, sparking mixed reactions on social media

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Popular Ghanaian TikToker Akosua Allegation has levelled fresh allegations at Vincent Ekow Assafuah amid his scandal with content creator Lopez, sparking reactions on social media.

Akosua Allegation wades into the controversy between Lopez and Vincent Assafuah and levels new claims against the lawmaker. Image credit: @lopez_official0, VincentEkowAssafuah/Facebook

Source: TikTok

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Assafuah, married Dr Charis, a medical doctor and popular TikToker, at a grand ceremony at Nkoranza in the Nkoranza South Municipal in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

The ceremony drew numerous top politicians, including the Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Oforikrom MP Michael Kwasi Aidoo, former Manhyia South MP and Education Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Henry Nana Boakye.

TikToker Lopez throws allegations at Vincent Assafuah

In the immediate aftermath of the wedding, a scandal erupted on social media when TikToker Lopez started lobbing accusations at the newly married MP.

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, she shared several videos on her official TikTok page alleging that she had had interactions with Assafuah five months before his wedding to Dr Charis.

Lopez shared alleged screenshots of her conversations with the Old Tafo MP, which appeared to show the two engaged in some sort of interaction about pursuing a romantic relationship.

She alleged that they eventually went on a date, but she was blindsided to later see the same man getting married.

Her controversial accusations drew a quick response from both Vincent Assfuah and his wife, Dr Charis, with the MP promising legal action.

"First and foremost, let me indicate that I have not dealt with anybody like that. What has been put out there is palpable falsehood. It has nothing to do with the truth. I have not entered her DM," he said.

The MP said his lawyers had contacted the TikToker, and Lopez apologised and pulled down the videos.

He added that he would meet with his lawyers to determine if they should proceed with a defamation lawsuit or not.

The TikTok video of Vincent Assafuah responding to Lopez's allegations is below.

Akosua Allegation wades into Assafuah-Lopez saga

In a TikTok Live session on Thursday, March 12, TikToker Akosua Allegation jumped into the saga and slammed people attacking Lopez.

Speaking with other TikTokers, she said many politicians in the country engaged in the alleged behaviour of Vincent Ekow Assafuah and that they all knew it but were afraid to speak out.

She claimed that Lopez should be applauded for being brave but not criticised for speaking her truth.

The controversial TikToker added that politicians like Assafuah were not saints and typically used their influence to trap ladies by making promises they never fulfil.

Below is the Instagram video of Akosua Allegation speaking.

Vicent Assafuah's wife Dr Charis responds to allegations levelled against her husband by Ghanaian TikToker Lopez. Image credit: @lopez_official0, @doctorcharis

Source: TikTok

Vincent Assafuah's wife reacts to Lopez scandal

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Vincent Assafuah's wife, Dr Charis, responded to the scandal involving her husband and the TikToker Lopez.

Dr Charis noted that the information circulating online about her husband did not seem credible.

Source: YEN.com.gh