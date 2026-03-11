Ga Mantse Teiko Tsuru II attended a Commonwealth Day event with King Charles III and other dignitaries

Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse, attended the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration on March 9 where met with King Charles III, among other dignitaries.

The Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration celebrates the unity, heritage, and shared values of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Source: Facebook

It brings together members of the Royal Family, leaders, dignitaries, and representatives from across the Commonwealth.

Notable attendees at the 2026 event included Queen Camilla; Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; Zita Sabah Benson, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK; HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of the Kingdom of Warri, Delta State and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

In a statement on Facebook, the Ga Mantse said the gathering highlighted the spirit of collaboration, diversity, and the enduring values shared among member states of the Commonwealth.

About Commonwealth Day

Commonwealth Day is marked across the 56 member countries.

Observed annually on the second Monday in March since 1977, the day brings together people from across the Commonwealth, representing nearly a third of the world’s population, in a shared moment of reflection and celebration.

The 2026 theme is ‘Unlocking opportunities together for a prosperous Commonwealth'.

It focuses on how countries and communities can work together to improve people’s lives - from creating decent jobs to expanding access to quality education.

Source: YEN.com.gh