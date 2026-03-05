Respected content creator Dora Esinam has once again courted online attention with her recent post.

Dora Esinam Writes: Encouraging Words for Applicants Still Waiting for Aptitude Test Results

In one of her usual Facebook updates, she shared encouraging words with security service applicants, particularly Category A candidates, who are still awaiting their aptitude test results, with the deadline set to close today.

As a result, publication began on March 4, 2026, and many applicants have received updates confirming their status and whether they qualified for the next recruitment phase. Others, however, remain in anxious anticipation as their results continue to show “Pending,” fueling eagerness and uncertainty among the waiting candidates.

In her trending Facebook post, Dora Esinam wrote a heartfelt message to applicants, emphasising patience and positivity:

Category A, that’s 📌📌A. NVTI/JHS/SPORTSMEN/OTHER CERTIFICATES.

Results are dropping today, and many people are already worried because their portal still shows ‘Pending.’ But let me ask you, is the day over yet?

🥰 Yes, waiting is never easy. It comes with mixed emotions—the hope of success and the fear of failure. 😀🤔

📌 But instead of worrying yourself, why not hold on to the positive side of the story? ❣️

📌 My dear Amina, relax and give it a little more time. I truly appreciate everyone’s patience.

📌📌 It’s not easy to stay calm while others are already sharing testimonies, but remember every journey has its own timing.

📌📌❣️🤐 Just like a pregnant woman, every blessing needs its full term. Give your miracle the complete nine months to mature. When the time is right, your testimony will also arrive. Stay hopeful and keep the faith. 🙏✨ Akpe ❣️❣️🏇

Dora Esinam’s words have resonated widely online, reminding Category A applicants to stay calm and optimistic while awaiting their results.

Read the full Facebook post below.

