Students of the University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (USTED) have shared humorous but serious complaints about some lecturers' practices in a viral TikTok video.

Some students alleged that lecturers compel students to buy pamphlets and handouts before allowing them to take mid-semester examinations

They also raised concerns about frequent last-minute lecture cancellations that affect students who commute from outside the campus

In a rather hilarious video that has since gone viral on TikTok, students of the University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (USTED) shared some actions by lecturers on their campus that they find unsettling.

In the lighthearted video, the students listed several situations they considered unfortunate and said they wished authorities would take the necessary steps to address them.

Students of the University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development share concerns about lecturer practices in a viral TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

Addressing one of the concerns, a young man alleged that some lecturers forced students to purchase their pamphlets and handouts.

According to him, students were sometimes threatened that anyone who refused to buy the materials would be barred from taking part in the lecturer's mid-semester examinations.

He explained that out of fear of missing the examinations, many students felt compelled to buy the materials even when they did not have the financial means to do so.

He described the situation as unfortunate and called for immediate attention from school authorities.

Mid-semester examinations form a core part of students' academic assessment in the university. As a result, being unable to participate in them could lead to certain failure in the course.

Young lady overwhelmed by open-book tests

Another student also shared that her main concern with some lecturers was their fondness for assigning open-book tests. According to her, these tests were often confusing and stressful.

A female student complains that open book tests at her university leave her confused despite having access to notes and textbooks.

Source: Getty Images

She explained that the questions were sometimes framed in ways that made students' notes and textbooks appear almost useless.

Because of this, she said she preferred regular assignments to open-book tests, which she found extremely difficult and often performed poorly in.

Student laments last minute cancellation of lectures

A third student said he had no major issues with student-lecturer interactions in the university. However, his main concern was the last-minute cancellation and rescheduling of lectures.

He explained that, like many other students, he lives off campus and commutes to school daily.

As a result, sudden cancellations affect him greatly because he sometimes travels a long distance to campus only to find out that lectures have been called off.

According to him, if such information is communicated earlier, it would go a long way to help students save both time and money.

Social reactions to students' lament

Scores of netizens have reacted to the concerns of the students and shared their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Proxy commented:

"I hope these guys have completed their programmes without the lecturers seeing this video."

Emmanuel Jay advised:

"The lecturers may sell their books at the bookshop, there should be no compulsion."

Gabby said:

"All they are saying is true, and it hurts very badly."

Gabriella noted:

"I just don't like open-book tests. It throws me off completely. We had to sit for one, only yesterday and you should have been there to witness the tragedy."

