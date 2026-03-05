Skrewfaze's son, Gabriel Eshun, has graduated from basic training and passed his AIT course a year after joining the US military

In a video, the veteran hiplife musician and producer took his son to a dealership in the US and bought him a new luxury car

Skrewfaze's car gift to his son, Gabriel Eshun, has triggered many positive reactions from fans, who flooded the comment section

Veteran Ghanaian musician and producer Jehoshaphat Eshun, popularly known as Skrewfaze, has gifted his son, Gabriel Eshun, a new car after he achieved an impressive feat in the US military.

In April 2025, Skrewfaze announced that his son had joined the US military and was set to begin training after completing school.

The Bue hitmaker shared a video of his son wearing a white T-shirt, black trousers, and sneakers as he swore an oath of enlistment in front of an officer after reporting to the US Army Recruiting Command in Columbus, Ohio, ahead of his training.

In the video, Gabriel received massive applause from his family, who had escorted him to the recruitment centre to cheer him on and capture the memorable moment on camera.

In the caption of the social media post, Skrewfaze expressed pride in seeing his son, Gabriel Eshun, join the US military.

He also penned an emotional message to celebrate his son's new achievement.

The Gbalagaza hitmaker noted that his son's decision to enlist in the military was a testament to his character and courage.

He also advised his son about the challenges he might face in the new chapter of his life and encouraged him to make memories, forge bonds, and grow to become a remarkable leader during his time in the US military.

The TikTok video of Skrewfaze celebrating his son Gabriel joining the US military is below:

Skrewfaze gifts son car after military training

In a video he recently shared on his official TikTok page, musician Skrewfaze beamed with excitement as he took his son Gabriel to a dealership to get him a new car of his choice.

The musician's son chose a blue Honda Civic parked on the premises, which he filmed with his smartphone while having a video call with a woman.

Skrewfaze and Gabriel sat inside the vehicle and checked out the impressive features in its interior before entering the dealership office to complete the paperwork and buy the car.

In the caption of the post, the hiplife music pioneer noted that he was fulfilling a promise he made to his son for graduating from basic military training and passing his Advanced Individual Training (AIT) course.

He also expressed pride in his son and congratulated him on his latest achievement.

The TikTok video of Skrewfaze gifting his son a new car after his graduation from basic US military training is below:

Skrewfaze's car gift to son stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Skrewfaze buys new car for his daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Skrewfaze bought a new car for his daughter, Lovelace, after she joined the US Air Force.

The highlife legend shared footage of the moment he and his daughter visited the car dealership to get the new car.

Many Ghanaians flooded the comment section of Skrewfaze's post to congratulate him and his daughter.

