Agradaa has broken her silence on social media a day after returning home from the Nsawam Female Prison

The Heaven Way International Church founder shared a cryptic post from her broadcast media station Today's TV

Agradaa's post triggered mixed reactions from her supporters, who flooded the comment section

Controversial televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has broken her silence online after being released from the Nsawam Female Prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, Agradaa was released from prison, with footage of the televangelist at her plush residence with her family in the Greater Accra Region emerging on social media.

Days before she became a free woman, the televangelist's lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, in a February 27, 2026, TV interview, confirmed that his client would be released on March 3, 2026, after her successful appeal.

He explained that his client's release from jail was due to a remission scheme in place for Ghanaian prisoners, which allowed them to be released after serving two-thirds of a custodial sentence.

Agradaa's release from prison sparked wild celebrations from many Ghanaians, including her supporters, who trooped to her Heaven Way Champion International Ministry church to welcome their leader and hold a thanksgiving service.

Agradaa's 15-year jail sentence and appeal

Agradaa had previously been sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

She was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement in connection with a 2022 church service.

The preacher allegedly advertised her supposed money-doubling powers on radio and television, luring many unsuspecting Ghanaians to bring her varying sums of money for doubling, only for her to confiscate and never return the sums.

After her sentence was handed down, the preacher was incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The televangelist appealed her 15-year sentence and regularly appeared at the Amasaman Circuit Court for hearings.

In her appeal documents, Agradaa argued that the trial process was unfair, that the evidence did not support the judge's verdict, and that the jail term was too excessive.

After a few hours of legal proceedings on February 5, 2026, the court reduced the woman of God's sentence from 15 years to 12 months for counts two and three.

She has also been fined 200 penalty units (GH₵2,400) and ordered to refund GH₵1,000 to her two complainants, in addition to fines for count 1.

According to reports, the court described Agradaa's original 15-year hard labour sentence as harsh and excessive, affirming her conviction but exercising its discretion to vary the punishment.

Agradaa breaks silence after prison release

On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, televangelist Agradaa took to her TikTok page to share screenshots of a Bible quotation her TV station, Today's TV, had posted on their Facebook platform.

The post detailed the message from Acts 5:18-20, which detailed the arrest and imprisonment of some apostles of God in the Bible.

The Bible quotation also detailed how an angel freed the apostles and instructed them to return to the temple and continue preaching the message of new life.

From the post, it appeared that Agradaa was comparing her situation to that of the men of God's story in the Bible.

Agradaa's TikTok post after her release from prison is below:

Agradaa's post after prison release stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Melissa commented:

"Mama, please don't change. We want the old you 😭."

It Girl said:

"I missed you so much 😂."

Akosua wrote:

"Welcome back Mama Pat ❤️."

Efya questions Agradaa's release from prison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efya questioned Agradaa's release from prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

The Ghanaian songstress raised doubts over whether the televangelist had changed after her incarceration.

Efya's remarks about Agradaa's prison release triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

