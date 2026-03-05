Mpraeso MP Davis Ansah Opoku has stated that Ibrahim Mahama flew him abroad on his private jet for emergency medical care

The lawmaker shared the touching account while reacting to reports that Mahama has donated his old jet to the state

The gesture comes as news also emerges that the business mogul has acquired a new $70 million Bombardier Global 6500 private jet

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso on the ticket of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Davis Ansah Opoku, has recounted how Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of the sitting Ghanaian President, came to his aid at the most critical time of his life.

According to the NPP MP, Ibrahim Mahama evacuated him out of the country for a medical emergency overseas on his private jet in 2020 after he was involved in a near-fatal accident.

The MP for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, recounts how Ibrahim Mahama saved his life in 2020. Photo credit: UGC.

In a Facebook post written on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, Davis Opoku said that the gesture from the president's brother showed the "depth of his kindness and readiness to help when it truly mattered."

"In February 2020, after a near fatal accident, a close friend of mine received an unexpected call. It was Ibrahim Mahama. He asked that the hospital be informed to prepare me to be evacuated out of the country on his private jet. It was a moment that revealed the depth of his kindness and readiness to help when it truly mattered," he wrote.

The Mpraeso MP made this post in reaction to reports that Ibrahim Mahama had donated his old private jet to the state to be used as an air ambulance.

He praised the Ghanaian business mogul for donating the jet to be turned into an air ambulance for emergency response across the country.

"Today, seeing him dedicate his old jet to be converted into a lifesaving air ambulance for nationwide emergency response is both inspiring and commendable. Acts like this remind us that leadership and patriotism are often expressed through quiet generosity and service to others," he further wrote.

"If he has made this commitment to support emergency medical care in Ghana, then it is only right that we wish him well and pray for God’s continued blessings upon him and this noble initiative. Ghana needs more acts of compassion and national service like this," he added.

Ibrahim Mahama buys new private jet

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, news emerged that Ibrahim Mahama had purchased a new Bombardier Global 6500 private jet to add to the one he already owned.

In a video shared by renowned blogger GH Hyper on his official Instagram page, the business mogul was seen arriving at the airport with his associates in luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicles before a trip abroad.

The new Bombardier Global 6500 private jet, with a sleek custom white and grey paint job boldly branded "Dzata", was parked at the VIP spot at the airport.

Checks on the internet indicated that the Bombardier Global 6500, which reportedly cost $70 million, is an ultra-long-range business jet equipped with 4K cabin entertainment, leading-edge wing technology and Rolls-Royce Pearl engines that offer superior fuel efficiency and performance.

When asked about his plans for the old jet, Ibrahim Mahama, in a video shared by the 1957 News, said he had donated it to the state to be used as an emergency air ambulance.

"My old plane is now an air ambulance, an emergency air ambulance for every Ghanaian. Not just for me, but for every Ghanaian," he said.

Ibrahim Mahama rides an expensive Honda Gold Wing. Photo source: mmm2662

