Celebrity blogger Ameyaw Kissi Debrah turned 40 years old on July 21, 2021

He celebrated his special day with an opulent birthday party on Saturday, July 24

A-list celebrities such as actress Jackie Appiah and actor Adjetey Anang were in attendance

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The award-winning celebrity blogger and freelance journalist, Ameyaw Kissi Debrah, has marked turning 40 years old with a lavish birthday party at his residence.

Forty years look good on the renowned media personality who has made strides and earned his achievements in the blogging and vlogging spheres.

Ameyaw Debrah clocked 40 years old on July 21, 2021. To celebrate the momentous day, he organised a lavish birthday party, with some of his colleague bloggers and famous entertainment personalities in attendance.

Ameyaw Debrah throws 40th birthday party, Jackie Appiah, other stars, storm lavish event. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

A-list film stars and media personalities such as actress Jackie Appiah, actor Adjetey Anang, TV/radio presenter Abeiku Santana, blogger and entrepreneur Felix Adomako Mensah, also known as Zionfelix, and a few other public figures were in attendance.

YEN.com.gh has selected five videos for your view;

1. Ameyaw Debrah poses with his mother for a photograph at his 40th birthday party.

2. Debrah shares pleasantries with TV/radio personality, Abeiku Santana.

3. Cutting of cake at celebrity blogger's party.

4. Actor Adjetey Anang arrives at Ameyaw Debrah's 40th birthday bash.

5. Actress Jackie Appiah at Debrah's lavish event.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

Despite and friends show off in one of his luxurious cars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported millionaire and business magnate, Osei Kwame Despite has posed with his rich friends in one of his exotic cars at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, Sammy Kaymedia reported.

Though details about the occasion that brought them together are yet to be known, the photos are making the rounds.

The snaps in which the Ghanaian media colossus fraternises with his close associate in Kumasi show him posing for different shots with them in one of his deluxe whips.

Nadia Buari shows off natural hair

YEN.com.gh separately reported Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has served her fans and followers on social media with family pictures, showing off her natural dark hair and daughter's brown hair.

The film star is a mother of four adorable girls and has been a doting parent to her children.

Nadia Buari provides emotional, financial, and spiritual support to her children, and recent photos of the entertainer bonding with her daughter is one of the beautiful things on the internet.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen