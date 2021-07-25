Gabby on anti-LGBTQ Bill: "Ghana will be blacklisted for spreading hate"

- Gabby Otchere Darko believes the anti-LGBTQ bill will land Ghana in trouble

A senior adviser to President Akufo-Addo, Gabby Otchere Darko, has accused framers of the anti-LGBTQI bill if exposing Ghana to be blacklisted as a country promoting hate against a minority group.

Taking to his Twitter page, Gabby tweeted that " this Bill only serves one purpose: to get Ghana blacklisted for promoting hate!"

The controversial bill was introduced by a private citizen and subsequently had the backing of some members of parliament including the MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George.

Leader of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah, has described the arrest as shameful. He questions how an assembly of these people to discuss their sexuality amounts to a crime.

“It’s shameful enough that in Ghana people are criminalized based on their sexuality. Now, how does talking about it constitute a crime?” he fumed.

The 21 people, consisting of 16 females and five males, were remanded into police custody on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Reactions are pouring in all over social media upon the arrest of 21 members of the gay community by police officials in the Volta Region.

According to a statement by the Volta Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, the suspects were remanded after being put before the court over an unlawful assembly.

Source: Yen.com.gh